Descender challenge to be unveiled at ArcelorMittal Orbit this half term

PUBLISHED: 15:04 15 October 2019 | UPDATED: 15:04 15 October 2019

The Descender at ArcelorMittalOrbit. Picture: Rahil Ahmad

RAHIL@RAHIL.CO.UK

There's a new challenge to take on at the ArcelorMittal Orbit in Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park, Stratford.

Described as the first experience of its kind in the capital, controlled descent gives thrill-seekers all the buzz of abseiling without them needing the skills.

That's because participants are guided to the ground by a member of the Wire & Sky team.

Starting from 80m up in the air, you'll have the chance to take in views of London and Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park before plucking up the courage to step over the edge in your harness.

Initially available from October 20 to 27, prices start from £35.50. Or you can add on a trip down The Slide for £40.50. To take part in the ArcelorMittal Orbit Descender you must be aged 14 or over, be at least 1.2m high and not under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

To fit into the harness, you must have a waist below 130cm and thighs under 75cm and weigh under 19 stone. Under 18s must be accompanied by an adult.

Visit arcelormittalorbit.com

