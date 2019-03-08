Plaistow exhibition showcases art by people who live, work or study in E13

Visitors view works at the opening of the pl.artshow2109 exhibition. Picture: Tower Gallery. Archant

A community arts exhibition showcasing talent from the borough is open in Plaistow.

The free exhibition, called pl.artshow2019, features 74 works by 34 participants aged eight to 80, including drawings, paintings, printmaking, photography, textiles, jewellery and collage.

Exhibits are drawn from people who live, work, study, worship or attend community groups within the E13 postcode area.

Curator Eva Price said: "This is a thrilling opportunity to promote arts in the community.

"There is so much talent out there and art touches people's lives in so many ways."

The exhibition runs until July 17 at Tower Gallery, which is housed in the east tower of Memorial Community Church, Barking Road.

Opening times this week are Wednesday, 4pm-6pm; Friday, 6pm-8pm; and Saturday, 2pm-4pm.

Next week, it is open Monday, July 15, 6pm-8pm, Tuesday, July 16, noon-2pm, with a closing event on Wednesday, July 17, 7pm-9pm.

There is a slideshow of work on the ground floor for those who cannot manage the gallery stairwell.