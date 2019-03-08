Search

Cookie dough covered Scotch eggs and delicious halal food earn Newham eateries Deliveroo gongs

PUBLISHED: 12:00 24 October 2019 | UPDATED: 12:30 24 October 2019

Chinese takeaway restaurant Panda's Kitchen in Forest Gate won the best halal award in Deliveroo’s inaugural restaurant awards. Picture: Google

Chinese takeaway restaurant Panda's Kitchen in Forest Gate won the best halal award in Deliveroo's inaugural restaurant awards. Picture: Google

Archant

Two eateries in the borough have been recognised in the inaugural Deliveroo Restaurant Awards.

Westfield Stratford City dessert shop My Cookie Dough won most innovative dish and Forest Gate Chinese restaurant Panda's Kitchen took out the best halal award, after receiving the most votes of the six finalists in their respective categories.

My Cookie Dough was awarded for its limited edition Scotch creme egg - a molten crème egg wrapped in triple chocolate brownie flavoured cookie dough, coated in Biscoff crumbs and freshly baked.

Kyle Meeser from My Cookie Dough said: "It's fantastic to win this award, and means that much more as it was voted for by our beloved fans."

Panda's Kitchen offers favourites such as Beijing pancakes and Mongolian lamb.

More than 70,000 votes were cast by the public to determine winners across 19 categories, including best vegan offering, best brunch and most Instagrammable dish.

The winning restaurants will receive support from Deliveroo to grow their business, and be part of an upcoming marketing campaign worth up to £30,000.

