Outdoor jazz event and interactive art exhibition coming to Royal Albert Dock

The Turbans will perform at the London Jazz Festival Summer Stage event at Royal Albert Dock. Picture: Zoe Savitz © Zoe Savitz || www.zoesavitz.com

Royal Albert Dock will host an outdoor jazz event and a month-long interactive art exhibition to showcase the ongoing transformation of the area.

Visitors to Royal Albery Dock can see Kinetika Bloco perform at the London Jazz Festival Summer Stage on August 31. Picture: Oana Brasoveanu. Visitors to Royal Albery Dock can see Kinetika Bloco perform at the London Jazz Festival Summer Stage on August 31. Picture: Oana Brasoveanu.

The two free, family-friendly events will take place as part of the new Join the Docks festival, which offers a programme of 150 events across the Royal Docks.

The London Jazz Festival Summer Stage will be the first outdoor event in the festival's 27-year history and takes place on Saturday, August 31,

A taster event ahead of the main festival later this year, it will feature live performances including Urban Flames, Kinetika Bloco, Kefaya, Camilla George and The Turbans, as well as family-friendly workshops.

Beginning the same day and running until September 29, Beckton artist Matt Ponting will present up to 40 of his original illustrations in an interactive exhibition alongside running a series of workshops for Doodling the Docks.

Beckton artist Matt Ponting will hold an interactive art exhibition Doodling the Docks from August 31 to September 29. Picture: RAD London. Beckton artist Matt Ponting will hold an interactive art exhibition Doodling the Docks from August 31 to September 29. Picture: RAD London.

Focusing on various landmarks and architectural gems found throughout the Royal Docks, visitors will be inspired to explore the local area through Ponting's quirky and colourful illustrations and a free, tailor-made walking map.

Visitors can also take part in a doodling competition at the workshops for a chance to win one of his original artworks.

No tickets are required for either event. Both will feature a range of food and drinks.

The events aim to showcase the new RAD international business district, which is transforming Royal Albert Dock into a vibrant destination.

RAD London chief operating officer John Miu said: "Creating a destination is at the heart of the Royal Albert Dock development and that's why a series of free public-facing events have been carefully choreographed for visitors to enjoy.

"We urge local residents and arts lovers to come along and together see the transformation of Royal Albert Dock - this historic location springing back to life".

The summer-long Join the Docks festival features a variety of music, theatre, performances, exhibitions, workshops and fun days for all ages. Families are encouraged to explore the water, parks and arts venues in the area.

Visit rad.london/news-and-events for more information about the London Jazz Festival Summer Stage and Doodling the Docks events.

Alternatively, visit royaldocks.london/jointhedocks for more information about the Join the Docks festival and a full programme of events, which run until late September.