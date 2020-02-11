Search

Advanced search

East Ham grime star Kano thrills fans at intimate community gig in Newham

PUBLISHED: 17:00 11 February 2020

East Ham rapper Kano put on an intime, one-off gig for 400 fans at Newham Leisure Centre. Picture: Amzy

East Ham rapper Kano put on an intime, one-off gig for 400 fans at Newham Leisure Centre. Picture: Amzy

Archant

It was a triumphant homecoming for East Ham grime star Kano as he thrilled 400 fans at an intimate, one-off gig in Newham.

Kano was joined on stage by Newham rappers Ghetts and D Double E during the show. Picture: AmzyKano was joined on stage by Newham rappers Ghetts and D Double E during the show. Picture: Amzy

Kano teamed up with Wray & Nephew to put on the sell-out show on Saturday, February 8, at Newham Leisure Centre - a venue that was secret until the day.

The rapper, his choir and full orchestra performed his sixth studio album, Hoodies All Summer, as well as some of his much-loved classics.

He dropped an epic surprise to mark his return to the neighbourhood he grew up in, bringing fellow Newham grime MCs Ghetts and D Double E on stage with him to perform Class of Deja.

Newham Leisure Centre was chosen as the venue by Kano, whose real name is Kane Robinson, in tribute to a place he frequented as a child and referenced in his track T-Shirt Weather in the Manor.

In 24 hours, Kano and his team transformed the centre into a music venue to perform his blistering, critically acclaimed live set.

You may also want to watch:

During the show, he told fans: "Big up Wray & Nephew for putting this on because I don't think something like this has ever been put on in a place like this, you know what I'm saying.

"I'll let you in to a little secret, I used to do trampolining here... So when the opportunity came, we had to take it back to this place and show it some respect."

All proceeds from tickets and drink sales on the night will be donated to a community cause.

The £5 tickets gave lucky fans entry to the venue alongside a couple of Wray & Nephew drinks and food from one of Kano's favourite local takeaway stores.

The performance was part of the Wray Residency series, which showcases Jamaican-influenced artists alongside grassroots talent and transforms empty retail units or unusual community spaces for one-off, intimate events.

Each gig puts the community at the heart of the event - championing up-and-coming talent, partnering with bars and food vendors in the area, and inviting community heroes.

Kano performed the gig between dates on his current UK tour, ahead of shows in Leeds, Nottingham, Birmingham and Manchester this week.

Most Read

Plaistow school celebrating as five pupils secure scholarships worth combined £240k

The Cumberland School pupils Pijus Dragunas, Swatiya Montaha, Alexia Kieya, Maleehah Khan and Waez Amin have all won scholarships to top fee-paying schools. Picture: Tom Barnes

Beckton kidnap gang jailed for more than 76 years

Josh Smith and Daniel

Woman and her lover jailed for murdering her ex-husband in Stratford

Asta Juskauskiene and Mantas Kvedaras have been jailed for murdering her ex-husband. Picture: Met Police

Jailed: Man who went on the run after murdering wife and daughters in East Ham

Mohamed Abdul Shakur. Picture: MPS

Troubled Stratford pub keeps its licence but must now scan customers’ IDs

The Queen's Head, West Ham Lane, has retained its licence. Picture: LDRS

Most Read

Plaistow school celebrating as five pupils secure scholarships worth combined £240k

The Cumberland School pupils Pijus Dragunas, Swatiya Montaha, Alexia Kieya, Maleehah Khan and Waez Amin have all won scholarships to top fee-paying schools. Picture: Tom Barnes

Beckton kidnap gang jailed for more than 76 years

Josh Smith and Daniel

Woman and her lover jailed for murdering her ex-husband in Stratford

Asta Juskauskiene and Mantas Kvedaras have been jailed for murdering her ex-husband. Picture: Met Police

Jailed: Man who went on the run after murdering wife and daughters in East Ham

Mohamed Abdul Shakur. Picture: MPS

Troubled Stratford pub keeps its licence but must now scan customers’ IDs

The Queen's Head, West Ham Lane, has retained its licence. Picture: LDRS

Latest from the Newham Recorder

O’s boss insists his players will not need picking up for Mansfield clash

O's Jordan Maguire-Drew and Macclesfield's Corey O'Keefe (pic Simon O'Connor)

East Ham grime star Kano thrills fans at intimate community gig in Newham

East Ham rapper Kano put on an intime, one-off gig for 400 fans at Newham Leisure Centre. Picture: Amzy

Troubled Stratford pub keeps its licence but must now scan customers’ IDs

The Queen's Head, West Ham Lane, has retained its licence. Picture: LDRS

Drag Queen Story Time event defended by Newham Council after Twitter attacks

Newham Council has defended hosting Drag Queen Story Time after online trolls slammed the events. Picture: LBN

Slime success story at Little Ilford secondary school

Pupils playing with slime results in on average 11 per cent decrease in stress levels, according to an experiment carried out by the Big Bang Fair. Picture: Jon King
Drive 24