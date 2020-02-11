East Ham grime star Kano thrills fans at intimate community gig in Newham

East Ham rapper Kano put on an intime, one-off gig for 400 fans at Newham Leisure Centre. Picture: Amzy Archant

It was a triumphant homecoming for East Ham grime star Kano as he thrilled 400 fans at an intimate, one-off gig in Newham.

Kano was joined on stage by Newham rappers Ghetts and D Double E during the show. Picture: Amzy Kano was joined on stage by Newham rappers Ghetts and D Double E during the show. Picture: Amzy

Kano teamed up with Wray & Nephew to put on the sell-out show on Saturday, February 8, at Newham Leisure Centre - a venue that was secret until the day.

The rapper, his choir and full orchestra performed his sixth studio album, Hoodies All Summer, as well as some of his much-loved classics.

He dropped an epic surprise to mark his return to the neighbourhood he grew up in, bringing fellow Newham grime MCs Ghetts and D Double E on stage with him to perform Class of Deja.

Newham Leisure Centre was chosen as the venue by Kano, whose real name is Kane Robinson, in tribute to a place he frequented as a child and referenced in his track T-Shirt Weather in the Manor.

In 24 hours, Kano and his team transformed the centre into a music venue to perform his blistering, critically acclaimed live set.

During the show, he told fans: "Big up Wray & Nephew for putting this on because I don't think something like this has ever been put on in a place like this, you know what I'm saying.

"I'll let you in to a little secret, I used to do trampolining here... So when the opportunity came, we had to take it back to this place and show it some respect."

All proceeds from tickets and drink sales on the night will be donated to a community cause.

The £5 tickets gave lucky fans entry to the venue alongside a couple of Wray & Nephew drinks and food from one of Kano's favourite local takeaway stores.

The performance was part of the Wray Residency series, which showcases Jamaican-influenced artists alongside grassroots talent and transforms empty retail units or unusual community spaces for one-off, intimate events.

Each gig puts the community at the heart of the event - championing up-and-coming talent, partnering with bars and food vendors in the area, and inviting community heroes.

Kano performed the gig between dates on his current UK tour, ahead of shows in Leeds, Nottingham, Birmingham and Manchester this week.