Rock on! Green Day, Fall Out Boy and Weezer to play London Stadium gig

Pete Wentz of Fall Out Boy, who are going on tour with Green Day and Weezer next summer. Picture: Lewis Stickley/PA PA Archive/PA Images

Three rock bands are set to unite for a world tour - and will be stopping at the London Stadium next summer.

Green Day, Fall Out Boy and Weezer will be taking to the road together for the Hella Mega Tour.

It begins in Paris in June and takes in three other European countries before arriving in the UK.

The London Stadium will host the bands on Friday, June 26 2020 and is one of three UK venues included on the tour, alongside Glasgow's Bellahouston Park and Huddersfield's John Smith's Stadium.

After a gig in Ireland, the rock groups then cross the pond for the American leg of the tour, which finishes at the end of August.

It is the first time all three bands have toured together.

Tickets, priced at £75 for general admission, go on sale on Friday, September 20 at 10am from london-stadium.com, with fans who have registered for the pre-sale getting the chance to snap up their seats two days earlier.