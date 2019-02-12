Wanstead Flats to host African Express: The Circus
John Sturrock
A one-off show showcasing African and western musicians will be coming to Wanstead Flats next month.
African Express: The Circus, which has toured across Africa, Europe and Britain, will be taking place on March 29.
The show is co-founded by Gorillaz member and former Blur singer Damon Albarn and supported by Mayor of London Sadiq Khan.
A big top circus tent will be erected on Wanstead Flat to accommodate the event which features more than 15 artists including Damon himself.
Sadiq said: “Despite London’s position as an international culture capital, too many young Londoners do not have access to our city’s exceptional cultural institutions and feel unable to get involved.
“Africa Express: The Circus will be a spectacular show, bringing together artists from across the world.”
The event is taking place as part of Waltham Forest’s year-long London Borough of Culture programme.
For more information and to get tickets visit wfculture19.co.uk/africaexpress.