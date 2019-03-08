Search

Advanced search

Gallery

Artist paints portraits of Canning Town gents in bid to preserve a disappearing community

PUBLISHED: 07:00 12 July 2019

Artist Morgan Penn has painted the portraits of 12 men from Canning Town in a bid to record a disappearing community. Picture: Morgan Penn

Artist Morgan Penn has painted the portraits of 12 men from Canning Town in a bid to record a disappearing community. Picture: Morgan Penn

Archant

A professional artist has painted 12 East End gents' portraits in a bid to record people from a "disappearing" community.

NRC morgan penn

0
1 / 11

Morgan Penn's exhibition Canning Town Steel: A Disappearing East End is made up of a dozen oil paintings aimed at shining a light on the speed of change in the former Royal Docks neighbourhood.

On what inspired him, Morgan said: "I was shocked when I saw redevelopment of the Docklands expanding and looming over Canning Town.

"Whole communities are disappearing and being swept aside by modern developments. I know people in Canning Town and they are all concerned."

Jeff Turner from the band Cockney Rejects put the 51-year-old in touch with his first sitter whom Morgan met at the Bridgehouse 2 music venue in Bidder Street along with all his sitters.

The artist set about painting in a style aimed at recalling early Victorian photographs called daguerrotypes and Shoreditch graffiti giving the effect of each man walking through a nightclub.

After his first portrait Morgan, who taught himself to paint, met other sitters nominated by the one before in order to make sure the series reflected one community.

You may also want to watch:

"These families have been in Canning Town for generations. I wasn't just recording random people. It's a tight community with people who grew up together and look out for each other," Morgan said.

One man called Brian who sat was at South Hallsville School as a child when a Second World War scored a direct hit killing scores of people sheltering in its basement.

"There's a long history in the East End which will disappear. I wanted to record it," Morgan warned.

He added that people were being priced out of Canning Town and their homes replaced by flats in anonymous buildings few people can afford to buy.

"The area is losing its spirit. The traditional East End spirit forged down the years by generations of hardworking people. It's a real shame," he said.

Morgan, who has exhibited at the National Portrait Gallery, is now preparing to display his striking work at The Venue in Southend on July 21 after they were unveiled at Stratford Circus Arts Centre.

But he is hoping to bring them back the the area soon.

"They need to come back to the East End," he said.

Most Read

Mother whose daughter died suddenly on holiday pleads with government to help bring her body home

Anita Aguda from West Ham died days into a holiday in Greece. Picture: Courtesy of the family

Muslim parents air their concerns ahead of planned changes to sex education

Muslim parents met Little Ilford's managers on Thursday (July 4) to share their concerns about relationships and sex education plans. Picture: JON KING

Arrests after Stratford man, 27, shot dead outside snooker club

The 27-year-old from Stratford was shot dead in Lea Bridge Road, Leyton. Picture: Google Maps

Manhunt underway after two women raped in Newham and Leyton

Police were called to a street in Plaistow following the first rape on July 1. Picture: MPS

Race row erupts after a white Irishwoman is picked to represent BAME females in East Ham Labour

A row has erupted after a white, Irish woman was elected to represent black, Asian and minority ethnic woman at the East Ham branch of the Labour Party. Picture: EAST HAM CLP

Most Read

Mother whose daughter died suddenly on holiday pleads with government to help bring her body home

Anita Aguda from West Ham died days into a holiday in Greece. Picture: Courtesy of the family

Muslim parents air their concerns ahead of planned changes to sex education

Muslim parents met Little Ilford's managers on Thursday (July 4) to share their concerns about relationships and sex education plans. Picture: JON KING

Arrests after Stratford man, 27, shot dead outside snooker club

The 27-year-old from Stratford was shot dead in Lea Bridge Road, Leyton. Picture: Google Maps

Manhunt underway after two women raped in Newham and Leyton

Police were called to a street in Plaistow following the first rape on July 1. Picture: MPS

Race row erupts after a white Irishwoman is picked to represent BAME females in East Ham Labour

A row has erupted after a white, Irish woman was elected to represent black, Asian and minority ethnic woman at the East Ham branch of the Labour Party. Picture: EAST HAM CLP

Latest from the Newham Recorder

Artist paints portraits of Canning Town gents in bid to preserve a disappearing community

Artist Morgan Penn has painted the portraits of 12 men from Canning Town in a bid to record a disappearing community. Picture: Morgan Penn

Justin Edinburgh 3 Foundation hits latest target

A flag tribute to former Leyton Orient manager Justin Edinburgh at Harlow Town (pic: David Simpson/TGS Photo).

West Ham have the perfect chance to muscle into Premier top six

Kwame Boakye West Ham blogger

Hearts and O’s remember those who fought in World War One

Members of the O's Somme Memorial Fund with the McCrae's Battalion Trust on the Somme Battlefields in Northern France

Police link two more attacks on women to rapes in Newham and Leyton

Detectives would like to speak to the man pictured. The image was captured on a bus in Plaistow shortly before the first incident. Picture: MPS
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists