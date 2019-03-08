Search

Forest Gate exhibition celebrates diversity through fine art

PUBLISHED: 12:30 02 November 2019

Eden, by Tonia Sagoo, is among the artwork that will be showcased at the exhibition. Picture courtesy of FineArt Forest Gate.

Eden, by Tonia Sagoo, is among the artwork that will be showcased at the exhibition. Picture courtesy of FineArt Forest Gate.

Archant

A collection of more than 60 works by a diverse group of artists will be showcased at an exhibition in Forest Gate this month.

The fourth annual FineArt Forest Gate exhibition, Diversity Of Creativity, runs from November 6-29 at The Gate library, Woodgrange Road.

It will feature an array of works including paintings, sketches and drawings structured on a variety of themes, showcasing the talent and creativity of community members.

Some of the artwork will be on sale.

Featured artists are members of a fine art class taught by professional artist and Coventry University professor Jonathan Waller at Forest Gate Learning Zone.

Waller said: "My aim is to draw out the students' creativity, regardless of their ability when they first join up to one of the classes.

"It's always so rewarding when you see this happen."

The FineArt Forest Gate exhibition is supported by Newham Council. Entry is free. Visit fineartforestgate.co.uk to find out more.

‘It smacks you in the face’: Deprivation levels by postcode in Newham revealed

Three areas in Custom House are classed as among the 10pc most deprived in England. Picture: Google Satellite

‘We hope customers will love it’: New Morrisons opens in Canning Town

Cllr Rohit Dasgupta cut the ribbon to officially open the new Morrisons in Canning Town. Picture: David Parry

Calls for Wall End councillor to be suspended over sharing of right-wing activist’s video

Anne Marie Waters of For Britain in a video posted on social media. Picture: AMWaters Media

Jailed: Acid thug gets 20 years after ‘horrifying’ street attack in East Ham

Mohammed Al-Ali was jailed 20 years. Picture: Met Police

Guilty: Father who fled the country 12 years ago after murdering his wife and children at their East Ham home

Juli Begum and her daughters Thanha and Anika. Picture: Met Police

