Forest Gate exhibition celebrates diversity through fine art

Eden, by Tonia Sagoo, is among the artwork that will be showcased at the exhibition. Picture courtesy of FineArt Forest Gate. Archant

A collection of more than 60 works by a diverse group of artists will be showcased at an exhibition in Forest Gate this month.

The fourth annual FineArt Forest Gate exhibition, Diversity Of Creativity, runs from November 6-29 at The Gate library, Woodgrange Road.

It will feature an array of works including paintings, sketches and drawings structured on a variety of themes, showcasing the talent and creativity of community members.

Some of the artwork will be on sale.

Featured artists are members of a fine art class taught by professional artist and Coventry University professor Jonathan Waller at Forest Gate Learning Zone.

Waller said: "My aim is to draw out the students' creativity, regardless of their ability when they first join up to one of the classes.

"It's always so rewarding when you see this happen."

The FineArt Forest Gate exhibition is supported by Newham Council. Entry is free. Visit fineartforestgate.co.uk to find out more.