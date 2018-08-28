Search

Double Dutch opens pop-up ‘speakeasy’ bar in Westfield Stratford City

PUBLISHED: 14:53 18 January 2019 | UPDATED: 14:58 18 January 2019

Duble Dutch have a range of seven premium mixers. Pic: Sacha McCorrmack

Archant

If you’re not doing Dry January we have great news, if you are doing Dry January we have even greater news.

An delicious English Detox mocktail. Pic: Lorraine KingAn delicious English Detox mocktail. Pic: Lorraine King

A new ‘speakeasy’ pop-up bar has opened in Westfield Stratford City and itt promises to quench your thirst whether you are drinking alcohol or not.

If you’re a fan of the 80s you’ll have heard of Double Dutch but this time around we are not talking about skipping (have a google if you don’t know).

Instead you’ll skip to this temporary bar and shop filled with gin-inspired excitement.

The bar, located yards away from Waitrose, offers a mouth-watering range of cocktails and mocktails using Double Dutch’s premium mixers.

There are seven flavours that marry well with rum, vodka and of course gin.

You can also try out a gin masterclass to find your favourite one and the bar has a shop where you can buy spirits and mixers to take home.

But hurry, hurry, hurry it’s only open until March so if you are doing Dry January you won’t miss out on the stronger stuff.

For more information including opening times visit doubledutchdrinks.com.

