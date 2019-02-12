Search

Advanced search

Ballet Central is coming to Stratford Circus Arts Centre

PUBLISHED: 12:04 22 February 2019

In Between, Ballet Central Rep season shoot at Herbal Hill in London on November 24 2018. Photo: Arnaud Stephenson

In Between, Ballet Central Rep season shoot at Herbal Hill in London on November 24 2018. Photo: Arnaud Stephenson

© 2018 Arnaud Stephenson

A renowned London-based ballet company will launch their annual tour at the Stratford Circus Arts Centre this year going on to perform at venues as far away as Japan.

Valse Nobles, Ballet Central Rep season shoot at Herbal Hill in London on November 24 2018. Photo: Arnaud StephensonValse Nobles, Ballet Central Rep season shoot at Herbal Hill in London on November 24 2018. Photo: Arnaud Stephenson

Ballet Central, which is made up students from the Central School of Ballet, will begin the five-month tour on March 28 at the Stratford venue. The performers, who are in their final year of their three-year degree in professional dance and performance, join the ballet to gain touring experience.

As well as performing, they help out backstage with lighting, sound, stage design and costumes.

The company will perform a selection of classic and contemporary ballets at 21 different venues.

Classics include Kenneth MacMillan’s House of Birds, which is based on a fairy tale by the Grimm Brothers, and newly-commissioned ballets include one created by the performers themselves in collaboration with Thiago Soares, the principal dancer with the Royal Ballet.

In Between, Ballet Central Rep season shoot at Herbal Hill in London on November 24 2018. Photo: Arnaud StephensonIn Between, Ballet Central Rep season shoot at Herbal Hill in London on November 24 2018. Photo: Arnaud Stephenson

Christopher Marney, artistic director of Ballet Central, said: “Audience attendance for last year’s Ballet Central tour was higher than ever. “The exciting repertoire brought by these influential choreographers not only entertains our audiences, but also ensures our talented young dancers secure employment with leading dance companies and musical theatre productions worldwide.”

Ballet Central performed 15 sold-out shows of The Nutcracker at the ADC Theatre in Cambridge and at the British Museum throughout December last year.

Recent graduates of Central School of Ballet have gone on to join dance companies across the world such as the Japan’s K-Ballet, Nederlands Dans Theater and the Singapore Dance Theatre.

Tickets for the Stratford Circus Arts Centre are £22.50 with concessions £17.50.

Visit stratford-circus.com for more information.

Most Read

Brick thrown at mum and two-year-old daughter in Canning Town

A brick of piece of paving was thrown at the windscreen of a car in Freemasons Road and New Barn Street. Picture: SUPPLIED

Teenage girls sexually assaulted after being followed around Westfield Stratford City

Police are appealing for help to identify this man. Picture: Met Police

Fraud complaints over get-rich-quick scheme that based itself at east London mosque

Al-Madina Mosque in Barking, MEN's former base of operations. Right from top: Co-founder Harun Rashid, current MEN CEO Haroon Qureshi and

Detectives offer £10,000 reward to catch gunman who shot two boys in Plaistow

The CCTV footage shows the terrified victims cowering before they are shot.

Detectives appeal to trace convicted North Woolwich drug dealer

Arthur Khanye was sentenced in his absence on October 2, 2017 at Snaresbrook Crown Court to five years in prison after he was convicted of supplying Class A and B drugs. Picture: MPS

Most Read

Row between The Murderers and rum bar on same street leaves one facing licence review over noise

#includeImage($article, 225)

See inside a former Norwich MJB hotel which has been given a £675,000 makeover

#includeImage($article, 225)

Ambulance service employee threatened with legal action after telling bosses he was suicidal

#includeImage($article, 225)

‘The sweetest guy’ - family’s tributes to kind-hearted Norwich student after death at UEA

#includeImage($article, 225)

Norfolk study finds link between sexual identity and weight

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Newham Recorder

Edinburgh has a lot of respect for cup holders and Wilkin

Brackley Town's manager Kevin Wilkin (pic: Dave Howart/PA Images).

Ballet Central is coming to Stratford Circus Arts Centre

In Between, Ballet Central Rep season shoot at Herbal Hill in London on November 24 2018. Photo: Arnaud Stephenson

Budding engineers reach national final of robotics competition

The winning St Bonaventure's pupils with their certificate. Picture: Di Halliwell

Global logistics company moving to Stratford

Outside the Here East development at the Olympic Park. Picture: GG Archard/Here East.

Patience needed with O’s forward Simpson after prolonged absence

Jay Simpson in action for Leyton Orient against Maidenhead United in the National League (pic: Simon O'Connor).
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists