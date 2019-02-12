Ballet Central is coming to Stratford Circus Arts Centre

In Between, Ballet Central Rep season shoot at Herbal Hill in London on November 24 2018. Photo: Arnaud Stephenson © 2018 Arnaud Stephenson

A renowned London-based ballet company will launch their annual tour at the Stratford Circus Arts Centre this year going on to perform at venues as far away as Japan.

Ballet Central, which is made up students from the Central School of Ballet, will begin the five-month tour on March 28 at the Stratford venue. The performers, who are in their final year of their three-year degree in professional dance and performance, join the ballet to gain touring experience.

As well as performing, they help out backstage with lighting, sound, stage design and costumes.

The company will perform a selection of classic and contemporary ballets at 21 different venues.

Classics include Kenneth MacMillan’s House of Birds, which is based on a fairy tale by the Grimm Brothers, and newly-commissioned ballets include one created by the performers themselves in collaboration with Thiago Soares, the principal dancer with the Royal Ballet.

Christopher Marney, artistic director of Ballet Central, said: “Audience attendance for last year’s Ballet Central tour was higher than ever. “The exciting repertoire brought by these influential choreographers not only entertains our audiences, but also ensures our talented young dancers secure employment with leading dance companies and musical theatre productions worldwide.”

Ballet Central performed 15 sold-out shows of The Nutcracker at the ADC Theatre in Cambridge and at the British Museum throughout December last year.

Recent graduates of Central School of Ballet have gone on to join dance companies across the world such as the Japan’s K-Ballet, Nederlands Dans Theater and the Singapore Dance Theatre.

Tickets for the Stratford Circus Arts Centre are £22.50 with concessions £17.50.

Visit stratford-circus.com for more information.