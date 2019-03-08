Search

Classic movie posters with Brexit twist appear in Stratford

PUBLISHED: 07:00 16 April 2019

Commuters may have stumbled upon a series of bizarre reproductions of much-beloved movie posters, but with a Brexit� twist this morning.Picture: Jeff Moore

Commuters may have stumbled upon a series of bizarre reproductions of much-beloved movie posters, but with a Brexit� twist this morning.Picture: Jeff Moore

JEFF MOORE

The prime minister has been mocked as part of a series of Brexit inspired film posters pasted to walls in the borough.

The five iconic movie posters around Stratford Station have had any mention of Europe removed by the Los Angeles based artist Fernando Reza and redesigned to include British references.

In one, an image of Theresa May is plastered across a Union Jack with the words 'The Miserable' underneath in a cheeky take on the 2012 romantic drama, Les Miserables.

Another in the tongue-in-cheek campaign from outdoor cinema firm, Rooftop Film Club, renames the 1953 rom-com Roman Holiday, starring Audrey Hepburn and Gregory Peck, as Romford Holiday.

Rooftop Film Club founder, Gerry Cottle Jnr., said: “We live for great film and these posters illustrate just how shocking the film industry would be without the influence of our friends in Europe.

The campaign is the idea of the outdoor cinema firm, Rooftop Film Club. Picture: Jeff MooreThe campaign is the idea of the outdoor cinema firm, Rooftop Film Club. Picture: Jeff Moore

“It's easy to forget the impact Europe has had on cinematic culture - so many wonderful films have been set in beautiful locations such as Rome, Salzburg and Florence.

“With these posters, we've tried to envisage a world that no one wants...The Sound of Music with a rainy Stonehenge

backdrop? We say, 'No thanks!'”

Anyone who stumbles across the posters is encouraged to take a pic and tag @rooftopfilmclub #RooftopFilmClub

