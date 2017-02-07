Youngbloods Lions too strong for Feltham

Youngbloods under-14 girls won their latest match Archant

Under-14 girls ease to big victory

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

London Youngbloods Lions under-14 girls proved too strong for Feltham Warriors, running out 77-21 winners at St Angela’s Ursuline School.

Tinu Fakunle scored from the tip-off and added another lay-up, before Fatima Jenneh stole the ball and also netted.

Youngbloods continued to add to their tally, with Chinaza Machie and Leia Edwards getting in on the act to open up a 12-point gap.

Shellshocked Feltham fell further behind in the second quarter, as Joyce Tchamgove produced some excellent defensive work and older sister Natasha claimed rebounds and scored with ease.

The east London girls showed no sign of letting up as they went into half time with a 40-9 lead, with Machie, Edwards and Fakunle continuing to exert their dominance in the third quarter.

It was a similar story in the final session, as Youngbloods spread the ball around to ensure nearly every player got onto the scoresheet as they celebrated a well-deserved victory in front of an appreciative crowd.