Search

Advanced search

Youngbloods Lions too strong for Feltham

15:30 07 February 2017

Youngbloods under-14 girls won their latest match

Youngbloods under-14 girls won their latest match

Archant

Under-14 girls ease to big victory

Comment

London Youngbloods Lions under-14 girls proved too strong for Feltham Warriors, running out 77-21 winners at St Angela’s Ursuline School.

Tinu Fakunle scored from the tip-off and added another lay-up, before Fatima Jenneh stole the ball and also netted.

Youngbloods continued to add to their tally, with Chinaza Machie and Leia Edwards getting in on the act to open up a 12-point gap.

Shellshocked Feltham fell further behind in the second quarter, as Joyce Tchamgove produced some excellent defensive work and older sister Natasha claimed rebounds and scored with ease.

The east London girls showed no sign of letting up as they went into half time with a 40-9 lead, with Machie, Edwards and Fakunle continuing to exert their dominance in the third quarter.

It was a similar story in the final session, as Youngbloods spread the ball around to ensure nearly every player got onto the scoresheet as they celebrated a well-deserved victory in front of an appreciative crowd.

Keywords: London

0 comments

Welcome , please leave your message below.

Optional - JPG files only
Optional - MP3 files only
Optional - 3GP, AVI, MOV, MPG or WMV files
Comments

Please log in to leave a comment and share your views with other Newham Recorder visitors.

We enable people to post comments with the aim of encouraging open debate.

Only people who register and sign up to our terms and conditions can post comments. These terms and conditions explain our house rules and legal guidelines.

Comments are not edited by Newham Recorder staff prior to publication but may be automatically filtered.

If you have a complaint about a comment please contact us by clicking on the Report This Comment button next to the comment.

Forgotten your password?

Not a member yet?

Register to create your own unique Newham Recorder account for free.

Signing up is free, quick and easy and offers you the chance to add comments, personalise the site with local information picked just for you, and more.

Sign up now

Latest Newham Sports News

Davis bemoans Bari’s slow start at Ilford

48 minutes ago Elvin Mensah
London Bari in Essex Senior League action (pic: Tim Edwards).

Old Spotted Dog boss discusses why he made all three substitutions before the half an hour mark at Cricklefield Stadium

Chris Davis

Youngbloods Lions too strong for Feltham

15:30
Youngbloods under-14 girls won their latest match

Under-14 girls ease to big victory

London

Forward eyes home comforts

14:00 George Sessions
Leyton Orient fans celebrate after Gavin Massey opens the scoring against Carlisle United (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Stevenage striker hoping to score his first goal for O’s this evening and help them move up the League Two table

Gavin Massey

Fowell more than happy to keep winning 1-0

12:00 George Sessions
Clapton manager Jon Fowell and assistant Andre Thomas look on (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Johnny Ashman’s first half penalty helped defeat Waltham Forest 1-0 on Saturday, but Tons missed the presence of the Ultras

Essex Senior League

Newsletter Sign Up

Most read sport

Leyton Orient player ratings: Massey the main man again

Leyton Orient winger Gavin Massey fires home against Carlisle United (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Calvin praises Orient coach, plus Ranieri!

Forest Gate youngster Calvin Ughelumba is a member of Leicester City's academy

What a spectacle! West Ham’s Obiang on target to turn into Superman

Southampton's Nathan Redmond (left) and West Ham United's Pedro Obiang (right) battle for the ball during the Premier League match at St Mary's Stadium, Southampton.

Liburd looking to pay back O’s boss

Leyton Orient's Rowan Liburd congratulates Gavin Massey after his opener against Carlisle United (pic: Simon O'Connor).

West Ham Randolph: Saints goal was past me before I knew where to look!

West Ham United goalkeeper Darren Randolph
HOT JOBS

Show Job Lists

Competitions

Win £3,000 to spend on a kitchen refurbish

Are you in need of a new kitchen? Try our competition and you could win a brand new one!

Having a brand new kitchen is something that lots of people want but can only dream of. Sadly keeping up to date and making our living spaces as nice as they can be is a costly and incredibly stressful business. Even a fresh coat of paint makes all the difference but isn’t easy or quick.

Read more

Win £3,000 to spend on H&M vouchers

MyOffers H&M Competition

Who wouldn’t love the chance to go on a shopping spree. Imagine being able to walk into a shop and choose whatever your heart desires without having to worry about how much it costs.

Read more

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the
Newham Recorder
e-edition today

Subscribe

Education and Training

cover

Read the
Education and Training
e-edition today

Read Now