Youngbloods get better of Brentwood rivals

Under-12s put out Fire with strong display

Youngbloods Lions under-12s overcame a slow start to get the better of Brentwood Fire.

After conceding eight unanswered points, Youngbloods began to cut the deficit, showing discipline and intensity in a scoring spree.

And they managed to find an answer for every question asked of them by Brentwood in the third quarter, as coach Caroline Charles rotated the bench in the final period.

The gap was down to four points at one stage, but Youngbloods kept their noses in front and eventually ran out winners by a 67-55 margin.

Charles said: “It was good to get the win as I was the caretaker coach and it’s not a good feeling when you take another coaches team and they lose, you start thinking that maybe it’s me!”

The Newham Youngbloods Lions under-16 boys returned to Premier Division action with a win over capital rivals Southwark Pride.

Both teams were looking to start 2017 in positive fashion and Youngbloods raced into a 10-0 lead with scores from Orestas Vasilauskas, Laja Ogidan and Richmond Ariyo.

Southwark’s coach called a timeout and the visitors claimed their first score, before Alex Distras sprung to life with the next four points to extend the home side’s advantage to 15 midway through the first quarter.

Dalton Bally’s introduction provided further impetus as he was fouled twice in quick succession while shooting and converted all his points from the free-throw line.

Titus Warari also converted a scoring opportunity and a free shot to make it 24-10 at the first break.

Distras, Vasilauskas and Ogidan led the charge in the first five minutes of the second period, inspiring a 14-2 run that put Youngbloods 38-12 up.

Good defensive work by Emmanuel Oleh, Nathan Kataraka and Nathan Mburu helped the home side go into the half-time break with a 45-29 lead and Distras started the scoring in the third quarter.

Southwark rallied to close to within nine points, but Teon Boente-Edwards and Franklin Agu got Youngbloods going again and two three-point shots from Vasilauskas and strong work by Ogidan sparked a 13-2 run to make it 63-42 at the final interval.

Youngbloods continued in much the same vein in the fourth quarter as they closed out the game to win 80-61 and stand-in coach Stephen Onireti said: “It was a good performance from the boys. There was some sloppy play at stages but it was to be expected as this was their first game in a month. Preparations are ongoing for their National Cup semi-final in a couple of weeks.”

Youngbloods are back in action this weekend with a home match against Oaklands Wolves.