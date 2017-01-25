West Ham’s Cousins is Miles better

West Ham's Miles Cousins Archant

Welterweight earns win against Islington rival

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Fight for Peace boxer Laslo Varga Fight for Peace boxer Laslo Varga

West Ham BC’s Miles Cousins warmed up for his National Elite title campaign with a good win on the club’s show at the Fight for Peace gym in North Woolwich on Saturday.

Newham Council plumber Cousins proved too classy for Islington’s strong Al Ghena, landing speedy shots as his rival powered forward in their welterweight meeting.

Cousins, a successful junior returning to action after taking a break from boxing, found the target with effective shots to earn the points verdict from the ringside judges.

Also winning in Hammers colours was Albert Moughton, who controlled his clash with Bexhill club rival Shanto Khan to take a points verdict for his fifth win in six bouts for the club.

A strong line-up of Islington boxers impressed as they produced some winning performances in Saturday’s tournament.

North Londoner Jihan Oguz outpointed Hammer Brad Stone, who suffered a cut eye in their 58kg clash, and talented Jerome Campbell outpointed West Ham’s Alfie Haven.

There was tough luck for the West Ham girls on the show too as Harrow’s Tysea Gallagher outpointed Jay Dujon and Islington’s Sunni Torgman outpointed Na Alirobleh.

However, middleweight Jordan Dujon – no relation to Jay – proved too good for Dagenham’s Al Dohdy and Hammers showed they are still developing young talent as Pat Connors took the best home boxer of the night award beating Max Ince (Brentwood) in a sparkling bout.

Prospect Francis Coyle impressed with a good win over Jay Hall (White Hart Lane) and Tony Docherty also shone as he outscored Lion’s Ram Singh.

John Bradley Maugham and Ray Neale (Billericay & Wickford) produced a good contest, with the visitor taking the points verdict.

Cheered on by fans at the home gym, Fight for Peace youth title entry Laslo Varga outpointed taller rival Lee Knight (Northolt), but senior Silvino Domingos was defeated by Shah Sarujan from the Northolt club in a crowd=pleasing contest.