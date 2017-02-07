Search

Wapping seconds topple leaders to take over

11:39 07 February 2017

Wapping men's seconds (pic Iain McAuslan)

Archant

Five-star display puts men in pole position

Wapping men’s seconds produced a five-star display to topple East One leaders Bourne Deeping and return to pole position at Lee Valley.

Having suffered one of only two league losses in the earlier meeting between the two sides, Wapping took control thanks to experienced duo Nick McLaren and Adam Haines.

Mark Bennett, Ollie Davies and captain Charley Wright impressed, with James Fanger and Jason Black working tirelessly, and the hosts took the lead when Jonny Madill converted after a fine run by Jack Beard.

Wapping doubled their lead in the second half when Dudley Spiers fired home a short corner from the top of the D and it was 3-0 when Beard finishes off an excellent passing move involving Richard Marshall, Matt Hyden, Alain Traill and Bobby Watson.

Goalkeeper James Bowler and centre-back Oli Watts denied Deeping at a short corner, after Watson was shown a yellow card, and Wapping scored again when man of the match Madill sped clear and rounded the keeper to score his sixth goal in four m atches.

Beard claimed his second of the game when threading the ball through the keeper’s legs to complete the scoring and leave Wapping in the driving seat with seven matches to go.

Wapping’s women came from two goals down to earn a point from a six-goal thriller with Wisbech Town.

Playing their first home match of the new year, they began well but could not make the breakthrough and conceded a goal against the run of play.

Coach David Mesham’s half-time team talk had the desired effect as Jordan Mulvaney found the back of the net with a deflection to level, but Wisbech then forced a string of short corners and converted two of them to move 3-1 up.

Kate O’Sullivan set up player of the match Belinda Armstrong to claim Wapping’s second with 10 minutes remaining and, after going close at several short corners, they grabbed a share of the spoils when Aisling McKeon slotted home with two minutes to go.

n Wapping women’s sevenths went goal crazy to beat Southend thirds 16-0.

Christina Cassidy helped herself to five goals, while Molly Smith scored four times and Kat Alty and Lizzie Hard bagged braces.

Tammy St John, Jill Townley and Annabel Norris completed the rout.

Amy Christie scored a hat-trick and Holly Waite netted twice as the eighths beat Witham seconds 5-2, while Emma Beresford’s brace and a goal from Ruby Andrews led the fifths to a 3-0 triumph over Waltham Forest seconds.

Matt Seddon’s hat-trick led the men’s thirds to a 6-3 win over Brentwood, while Rory Cameron claimed a treble to see the sevenths to a 5-2 victory over Braintree.

Hamza Ateeque and Nick Summers bagged braces as the eighths beat Havering thirds by a 5-0 margin, with Matt Wade and Andy McIntyre on target as the 11ths edged to a 2-1 win over Rochford seconds.

