Volleyball: London Docklands suffer double disappointment against Sheffield and Wessex

London Docklands Volleyball squad face the camera Archant

The latest from the London Docklands volleyball club

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

London Docklands endured a tough double-header weekend as they lost to Sheffield and Wessex in the space of two days,

The weekend began with Docklands taking on third placed Sheffield, who took the first set 25-11.

However, Docklands found some fight in set two, recovering from 11-6 down to tie the score at 13-13.

With Jean Baptiste Arzounian pulling the strings Docklands hitters were gaining confidence and his French compatriots Mathieu Ras and Flavien Hias started to get success at the net.

And with new father Andrew Pink back in the fold, his unpredictable serve took Docklands 16-14 ahead at the second enforced pause.

Docklands made the critical break during a run of serves by Julian Marcon, as blocks by Ras and Tomek Wysocki saw Docklands take a 22-18 lead.

With the experience of Kieran O’Malley now running Docklands’ offence, he was able to guide his side home to a 25-23 second set win against his former team.

Docklands maintained their momentum in set three and raced into an 8-3 lead, but Sheffield managed to stem the flow of London points with Cameron Carrington and Leon Chambers coming to the fore, but the hosts still led 16-14.

Then the wheels came off the Docklands train as Chambers applied pressure from the service line and the hosts had no response.

Errors crept back into Docklands’ game and Sheffield took the set at a canter 25-17.

Docklands had to knuckle down in set four and with the introduction of Francois Leroy gained some much needed fresh energy to their play.

Docklands made the first significant break with the serving of Hias bamboozling the Sheffield passing unit and with pressure passed onto their hitters it was the turn of Sheffield to make the errors.

Hias put the final nail in the coffin to seal the set 25-18 with a smash over the block.

As ever a good start in the lottery of the shortened fifth set is crucial and on this occasion it was Sheffield who took advantage of some slack Docklands’ play to lead 8-2 at the change of ends, before eventually taking the set 15-7.

However, the one point earned by Docklands could still prove critical in the shake up at the end of the season.

At Wessex the next day Docklands warmed to the occasion of this critical fixture, at time showing their form.

Hopper’s side stormed out of the gates and put Wessex under severe pressure when opening up a healthy lead at the first technical time-out.

The lead would grow to a seemingly unassailable 18-12 through crafty serving from Hias and the vital attacks of Ras.

However, Wessex had Docklands stuck in a rotation and began to chip away at the deficit.

Time-outs and a change in reception proved futile as Wessex built momentum on the back of Andrea Ivanov’s exemplary transition attack scoring.

With the wind in their sails, Wessex completed a remarkable comeback to claim the first set 26-24.

Now in a dogfight when an easy victory seemed on the cards, Docklands struggled to emulate their play of the first set that had left Wessex stunned.

Typically assured play from Pink kept the visitors close, but Dan Hunter’s team were always a few points ahead.

There was little answer to Ivanov as the Bulgarian poured on the points and Wessex closed out a hotly contested yet all too comfortable second set 25-22.

Fatigue began to tell on Docklands, who were able to name just nine players for this weekend’s double header, and the third set was never really in doubt.

Opposite Miguel Espinosa and his counterpart Ivanov took their chances early in the set as Wessex built a commanding 14-7 lead.

Stand-in opposite O’Malley was unable to match Espinosa and despite a slight narrowing in scoreline, Wessex closed out the match 25-18 and with it the three points.

Pink commented afterwards: “A tough weekend but we can learn lessons from it and make improvements, particularly our blocking and still make an impact this season.”