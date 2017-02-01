Search

Advanced search

Upton brothers look to get back on track

16:00 01 February 2017

Len Whaley

Anto Upton in the gym with coach Barry Smith (pic: Len Whaley)

Anto Upton in the gym with coach Barry Smith (pic: Len Whaley)

Archant

Trio ready for return to ring action

Comment

The Upton clan trained by Barry Smith at West Ham BC look forward to launching 2017 in style with brothers Anto, Paul and Sonny booked for action in March.

Undefeated Paul and brother Sonny, both campaigning in the super-welterweight division, are named on a bill their management group MTK (formerly MG) are promoting at the Brentwood Centre on St Patrick’s night (March 17).

Earlier in the month, super-lightweight Anto Upton returns on a promotion planned at the Devenish Complex in Belfast on Friday, March 3.

“We are working hard in the gym, March is going to be a busy month for us and we aim to make 2017 a big year, “ said Anto.

The Upton’s 2016 campaign was affected by upheaval after leaving the Manchester gym of former world title-holder Ricky Hatton to move south.

The trio are now trained by Smith who has a busy stable based at the Hammers gym – where the Uptons began their amateur careers before they moved on to earn honours boxing in Dublin and Belfast.

There were title triumphs in 2016 for two of the brothers, as Anto won the English super-lightweight belt by stopping Midlands rival Luke Paddock in style, but later relinquished the title.

The 25-year-old, the youngest of the Upton Clan, has won 13 of his pro outings with the lone defeat coming against Wiltshire fighter Joe Hughes, who is soon to challenge for the British super-lightweight title.

Paul Upton won the Irish super-welterweight title by halting Terry Maugham in six rounds at Northampton last April for the latest of his 12 straight wins.

And Sonny Upton has bounced back from early setbacks to record eight straight victories, but his scheduled English title clash with local rival Ben Hall, also a former Dagenham amateur, never took place.

The March 17 Brentwood bill is the first of a series planned by the MTK group and features several local boxers, including Charlie Duffield, Matt McCarthy and Tey Lynn Jones.

Duffield, a former West Ham BC ABA finalist now trained by Mark Tibbs at the Peacock gym, showed heavy-hitting form to stop his first three pro rivals inside three rounds, but suffered a sixth-round defeat in his fourth bout.

Also billed for his first bout in three years is former IBO world title holder Colin Lynes, who celebrates his 40th birthday in November.

Long-serving Lynes also won British and European titles in a pro career that he launched in 1998 at Barking’s Broadway Theatre.

Keywords: Newham College Northampton London

0 comments

Welcome , please leave your message below.

Optional - JPG files only
Optional - MP3 files only
Optional - 3GP, AVI, MOV, MPG or WMV files
Comments

Please log in to leave a comment and share your views with other Newham Recorder visitors.

We enable people to post comments with the aim of encouraging open debate.

Only people who register and sign up to our terms and conditions can post comments. These terms and conditions explain our house rules and legal guidelines.

Comments are not edited by Newham Recorder staff prior to publication but may be automatically filtered.

If you have a complaint about a comment please contact us by clicking on the Report This Comment button next to the comment.

Forgotten your password?

Not a member yet?

Register to create your own unique Newham Recorder account for free.

Signing up is free, quick and easy and offers you the chance to add comments, personalise the site with local information picked just for you, and more.

Sign up now

Latest Newham Sports News

Edwards backs ‘natural finisher’ Liburd to shine at O’s

17:00 George Sessions
Billericay Town manager Craig Edwards (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGSPHOTO).

Billericay Town boss believes ex-Reading striker can make his mark at Brisbane Road if given a regular run of games

Nottingham

Upton brothers look to get back on track

16:00 Len Whaley
Anto Upton in the gym with coach Barry Smith (pic: Len Whaley)

Trio ready for return to ring action

Newham College

West Ham Cottee: Payet will not be welcome back after undignified departure

14:30 Tony Cottee, West Ham Columnist
West Ham legend Tony Cottee

Our West Ham Columnist says the Payet legacy has been tainted by the manner of his leaving

Andy Carroll

Southern Area title for Ozgul

12:00 Len Whaley
Siar Ozgul with trainer Barry Smith

London Youth progress for Fairbairn’s Riaz

Newham College

Newsletter Sign Up

Most read sport

West Ham Cottee: Payet will not be welcome back after undignified departure

West Ham legend Tony Cottee

West Ham’s Byram still learning the rigours of the Premier League

Middlesbrough's Adama Traore (left) and West Ham United's Sam Byram battle for the ball during the Premier League match at the Riverside Stadium, Middlesbrough.

Good Knight sees Clapton beat Barking

Barking's Paul Oshin gets a shot away despite being laid out on the turf against Clapton (pic Terry Gilbert)

Au revoir West Ham star Payet - from messiah to pariah

Detail of the back of West Ham United's Dimitri Payet

Bad day for Barkingside, London Bari

Luke With gave Barkingside the lead against Sawbridgeworth (pic Tim Edwards)
HOT JOBS

Show Job Lists

Competitions

Win £3,000 to spend on a kitchen refurbish

Are you in need of a new kitchen? Try our competition and you could win a brand new one!

Having a brand new kitchen is something that lots of people want but can only dream of. Sadly keeping up to date and making our living spaces as nice as they can be is a costly and incredibly stressful business. Even a fresh coat of paint makes all the difference but isn’t easy or quick.

Read more

Win £3,000 to spend on H&M vouchers

MyOffers H&M Competition

Who wouldn’t love the chance to go on a shopping spree. Imagine being able to walk into a shop and choose whatever your heart desires without having to worry about how much it costs.

Read more

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the
Newham Recorder
e-edition today

Subscribe

Education and Training

cover

Read the
Education and Training
e-edition today

Read Now