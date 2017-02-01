Upton brothers look to get back on track

The Upton clan trained by Barry Smith at West Ham BC look forward to launching 2017 in style with brothers Anto, Paul and Sonny booked for action in March.

Undefeated Paul and brother Sonny, both campaigning in the super-welterweight division, are named on a bill their management group MTK (formerly MG) are promoting at the Brentwood Centre on St Patrick’s night (March 17).

Earlier in the month, super-lightweight Anto Upton returns on a promotion planned at the Devenish Complex in Belfast on Friday, March 3.

“We are working hard in the gym, March is going to be a busy month for us and we aim to make 2017 a big year, “ said Anto.

The Upton’s 2016 campaign was affected by upheaval after leaving the Manchester gym of former world title-holder Ricky Hatton to move south.

The trio are now trained by Smith who has a busy stable based at the Hammers gym – where the Uptons began their amateur careers before they moved on to earn honours boxing in Dublin and Belfast.

There were title triumphs in 2016 for two of the brothers, as Anto won the English super-lightweight belt by stopping Midlands rival Luke Paddock in style, but later relinquished the title.

The 25-year-old, the youngest of the Upton Clan, has won 13 of his pro outings with the lone defeat coming against Wiltshire fighter Joe Hughes, who is soon to challenge for the British super-lightweight title.

Paul Upton won the Irish super-welterweight title by halting Terry Maugham in six rounds at Northampton last April for the latest of his 12 straight wins.

And Sonny Upton has bounced back from early setbacks to record eight straight victories, but his scheduled English title clash with local rival Ben Hall, also a former Dagenham amateur, never took place.

The March 17 Brentwood bill is the first of a series planned by the MTK group and features several local boxers, including Charlie Duffield, Matt McCarthy and Tey Lynn Jones.

Duffield, a former West Ham BC ABA finalist now trained by Mark Tibbs at the Peacock gym, showed heavy-hitting form to stop his first three pro rivals inside three rounds, but suffered a sixth-round defeat in his fourth bout.

Also billed for his first bout in three years is former IBO world title holder Colin Lynes, who celebrates his 40th birthday in November.

Long-serving Lynes also won British and European titles in a pro career that he launched in 1998 at Barking’s Broadway Theatre.