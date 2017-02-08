UEL teams inspired on Big Blue Wednesday

Big Blue Wednesday, an annual event promoting the University of East London’s sporting teams, provided the perfect catalyst with success achieved across the board.

The team delivered eight wins, two draws and three losses on home turf, as Hackney Marshes, Lee Valley, East London Rugby Club and UEL’s very own SportsDock were painted blue for the day.

Resounding victories were secured by the women’s basketball team, who thumped University of Surrey 98-31, and the women’s football team, who continued their invincible season with a 9-0 win against University of Herfordshire seconds.

Both the men’s and women’s volleyball first teams completed 3-0 whitewashes of University College London and University of Sussex respectively.

And the men’s rugby side completed a straightforward 26-10 victory against University of Arts London to stay top of the table, while the men’s basketball team strengthened their grip on top spot in their league by edging past closest rivals Oxford University.

The men’s badminton team are now on the coattails of table-toppers King’s College London, after defeating them 5-3 and the women’s tennis second team were awarded a walkover against bottom of the table Middlesex University.

The netball first team and men’s football thirds were held to frustrating draws, while the women’s volleyball seconds, men’s football seconds and netball seconds all fell to defeat.

Next up for UEL’s athletes are the BUCS Championships with students competing in badminton, fencing, athletics, judo and swimming.

For more information on sport at the University of East London visit uel.ac.uk/sport.