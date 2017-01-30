Search

Sweet 16 for Shoujin Karate Kai club

17:30 30 January 2017

Shoujin Karate Kai members face the camera

Shoujin Karate Kai members face the camera

Archant

Members combine for medals at Stevenage event

Newham’s Shoujin Karate Kai club collected no fewer than 16 medals at the Tokyo Dream Championships hosted by current British world champion Jordan Thomas in Stevenage at the weekend.

A squad of 12 travelled to the competition, which proved to be a really enjoyable event with a great team spirit shown as the more seasoned competitors supported the newer members.

The Shoujin team brought back a fantastic total of four gold, three silver and nine bronze medals on the day to the delight of head coach Tony Solley, who said: “There were some very close misses to finals for some of the team, so there is work to do, but overall the team came together and put in some solid performances on the day.

The kumite team of Taumantas Kantaravicius, Oana Dinca and Zayne Hoang combined well for bronze medals on the day and had their picture taken with world champion Thomas.

