Super Daniyal Saunders showing way for others after a year of excellence with OKI Club

18:00 21 December 2016

Daniyal Saunders with his Shield of Excellence along with other OKI club members at Cobham Academy (pic: Shihan Carl Taj Prempeh-Dyer).

Daniyal Saunders with his Shield of Excellence along with other OKI club members at Cobham Academy (pic: Shihan Carl Taj Prempeh-Dyer).

Talented teenager from Chobham Academy hailed after achieving incredible amount over last 12 months

Daniyal Saunders was rewarded earlier this month by Olympic Karate Inc (OKI) Club for an excellent 2016 by scooping their under-14 student of the year and being presented with the exam shield of excellence.

The talented teenager from Chobham Academy has achieved a lot over the last 12 months and became a black belt first Dan.

Saunders, 13, began karate seven years ago at the Forest Gate Learning Zone and has impressed everybody at OKI Karate Club and his school Chobham Academy this year.

He said: “I set about working hard and with dedicated support from my Senseis, family and friends I have made it, but I won’t stop now.

“My journey continues as I would like to help Sensei Ade Bamiduro with the little ones and, hopefully when I’m older, become a Sensei.”

Bamiduro, OKI’s assistant chief instructor Sensei and sixth Dan, is proud of Saunders and was full of praise for his commitment.

To pass a grading, students have to submit well presented coursework, execute stances, blocks, kicks, pair routine, set-pieces, forms of kata and perform exercises designed to test mental toughness.

“Daniyal has been an exemplary, well-mannered, hard-working and helpful student. He is always helping others with stances and tying their belts correctly,” said Bamiduro.

“He has always shown enthusiasm to progress, trained extremely hard and enough to get his name on the exam shield of excellence. This is a mentally tough thing to achieve, so we are extremely proud of him.”

While improving his own ability, Saunders has always offered a helping hands to other students.

The 13-year-old was lauded by his OKI clubmate Christopher Wilson, who said: “Daniyal has inspired me to be more focused.

“I’m going to really go for it now and I want my name on that exam shield of excellence.”

Saunders’ talent isn’t just limited to karate, however, with the local youngster enthusiastic about several different sports.

He is a member of Eton Manor Rugby Club and trains twice a week while playing matches throughout the year at full-back.

And Saunders is also a regular footballer at Wanstead Flats and although he is a Liverpool fan, he did go to Upton Park to see the Reds face West Ham before the famous old stadium closed.

The OKI club student is also into scuba diving and has gone below the water in places such as Bali, Ibiza, Majorca, Menorca, as well as various parts of Australia.

After another stunning year, Saunders will be looking to kick on again in 2017 and inspire others with his exam shield of excellence on display at Chobham Academy.

The OKI Club run sessions at two different venues every week with a Monday class between 6-7pm at the Forest Gate Learning Zone for  beginners or low grades in the main hall and more advanced students in the studio upstairs.

All grades are welcome at the Learning Zone on Wednesdays between 6-7pm in the main hall, while there are sessions on Saturday between 12.45-1.45pm with beginners and low grades in the main hall and more advanced athletes upstairs.

A session at Chobham Academy takes place every Wednesday too between 4-5pm with all grades welcome for a session in the sports hall. For more information visit olympic-karate-inc.co.uk.

