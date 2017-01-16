Search

St Bonaventure's enjoy NBA experience

17:30 16 January 2017

St Bonaventure's pupils won a Jr NBA Global Games basketball competition at UEL

St Bonaventure's pupils won a Jr NBA Global Games basketball competition at UEL

Year seven boys win tournament at UEL

St Bonaventure’s year seven boys’ basketball squad had a day that will live long in the memory last week.

The group got to take part in a special Junior NBA clinic at the O2 Arena, ahead of the big match between Denver Nuggets and Indiana Pacers, and then won a tournament at UEL SportsDock, before returning to watch the stars play.

Teacher Aaron Senior said: “It was a brilliant and wonderful opportunity for our year seven students to experience.

“They could never have imagined when joining our school they would be playing on the same floor as NBA stars and iconic O2 Arena. What an opportunity!”

Stephen Onireti added: “The boys represented themselves and the school well. All their hard work on fundamentals has been paying off and their skill level showed.

“Watching the NBA stars play in the Global Games at the end of the day topped it all off. An exhausting, but brilliant day was had by all!”

