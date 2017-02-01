Southern Area title for Ozgul

London Youth progress for Fairbairn’s Riaz

Turkey-born super-lightweight Siar Ozgul brought a Southern Area title back to the West Ham gym after his 13th straight victory.

The non-stop 23-year-old proved too strong for west London rival Danny Parsons when they clashed for the vacant title at the Park Lane Hotel in Mayfair on Thursday.

Ozgul, trained by Barry Smith at West Ham and managed by Mickey Helliet, has been waiting for his title chance after his impressive run and commanded the action against his durable rival.

Parsons, who has never been stopped, traded punches in every round, but could not turn the tide against Ozgul who attacked aggressively early on and boxed well at long range to clinch a clear victory.

Fairbairn BC prospect Tahaa Riaz moved through the London Youth semi-finals with a good win over Safwan Uddin (Edmonton Eagles) at Five Star club in Harold Hill on Sunday.

Manor Park’s Riaz, a student at Newham College, dominated the 64kg clash and scored at long range against his stocky rival.

Uddin landed solid punches at close quarters, but Riaz earned the points verdict and a London final place at the same venue this Sunday.

West Ham entry Alfie Mehegan swapped punches with Repton rival Henry Turner in their 60kg London semi-final clash, but the verdict went to the Bethnal Green club boxer.

Fairbairn BC stage their club tournament at East Ham Working Men’s Club on Friday, when their own prospects are matched with visiting rivals.