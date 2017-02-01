Search

Advanced search

Southern Area title for Ozgul

12:00 01 February 2017

Len Whaley

Siar Ozgul with trainer Barry Smith

Siar Ozgul with trainer Barry Smith

Archant

London Youth progress for Fairbairn’s Riaz

Comment
Fairbairn's Tahaa Riaz is into the London Youth finalsFairbairn's Tahaa Riaz is into the London Youth finals

Turkey-born super-lightweight Siar Ozgul brought a Southern Area title back to the West Ham gym after his 13th straight victory.

The non-stop 23-year-old proved too strong for west London rival Danny Parsons when they clashed for the vacant title at the Park Lane Hotel in Mayfair on Thursday.

Ozgul, trained by Barry Smith at West Ham and managed by Mickey Helliet, has been waiting for his title chance after his impressive run and commanded the action against his durable rival.

Parsons, who has never been stopped, traded punches in every round, but could not turn the tide against Ozgul who attacked aggressively early on and boxed well at long range to clinch a clear victory.

Fairbairn BC prospect Tahaa Riaz moved through the London Youth semi-finals with a good win over Safwan Uddin (Edmonton Eagles) at Five Star club in Harold Hill on Sunday.

Manor Park’s Riaz, a student at Newham College, dominated the 64kg clash and scored at long range against his stocky rival.

Uddin landed solid punches at close quarters, but Riaz earned the points verdict and a London final place at the same venue this Sunday.

West Ham entry Alfie Mehegan swapped punches with Repton rival Henry Turner in their 60kg London semi-final clash, but the verdict went to the Bethnal Green club boxer.

Fairbairn BC stage their club tournament at East Ham Working Men’s Club on Friday, when their own prospects are matched with visiting rivals.

Keywords: Newham College Turkey London

0 comments

Welcome , please leave your message below.

Optional - JPG files only
Optional - MP3 files only
Optional - 3GP, AVI, MOV, MPG or WMV files
Comments

Please log in to leave a comment and share your views with other Newham Recorder visitors.

We enable people to post comments with the aim of encouraging open debate.

Only people who register and sign up to our terms and conditions can post comments. These terms and conditions explain our house rules and legal guidelines.

Comments are not edited by Newham Recorder staff prior to publication but may be automatically filtered.

If you have a complaint about a comment please contact us by clicking on the Report This Comment button next to the comment.

Forgotten your password?

Not a member yet?

Register to create your own unique Newham Recorder account for free.

Signing up is free, quick and easy and offers you the chance to add comments, personalise the site with local information picked just for you, and more.

Sign up now

Latest Newham Sports News

Southern Area title for Ozgul

34 minutes ago Len Whaley
Siar Ozgul with trainer Barry Smith

London Youth progress for Fairbairn’s Riaz

Newham College

Ulrich move no more!

11:15 George Sessions
Ulrich Nnomo in action for Leyton Orient against Portsmouth earlier in the season (pic: Simon O'Connor).

French attacker has already played for two clubs this season after appearing for Chateauroux’s reserves back in August

Paris

West Ham’s Byram: This Man City game is going to be very different

08:45 Dave Evans, West Ham Correspondent
Middlesbrough's Adama Traore (left) and West Ham United's Sam Byram battle for the ball during the Premier League match at the Riverside Stadium, Middlesbrough.

Hammers full back Sam Byram insists they will be looking to avenge that 5-0 defeat to City

Andy Carroll

Green links up with O’s

Yesterday, 22:01 George Sessions
Leyton Orient's Brisbane Road (pic: Play With A Legend).

The 21-year-old spent the first half of the campaign on loan at Newport County

Josh Koroma

Newsletter Sign Up

Most read sport

West Ham’s Byram still learning the rigours of the Premier League

Middlesbrough's Adama Traore (left) and West Ham United's Sam Byram battle for the ball during the Premier League match at the Riverside Stadium, Middlesbrough.

Good Knight sees Clapton beat Barking

Barking's Paul Oshin gets a shot away despite being laid out on the turf against Clapton (pic Terry Gilbert)

Au revoir West Ham star Payet - from messiah to pariah

Detail of the back of West Ham United's Dimitri Payet

Bad day for Barkingside, London Bari

Luke With gave Barkingside the lead against Sawbridgeworth (pic Tim Edwards)

Golby: Loss at Clapton might be a positive

Barking's Petrit Elbi on the attack against Clapton (pic Terry Gilbert)
HOT JOBS

Show Job Lists

Competitions

Win £3,000 to spend on a kitchen refurbish

Are you in need of a new kitchen? Try our competition and you could win a brand new one!

Having a brand new kitchen is something that lots of people want but can only dream of. Sadly keeping up to date and making our living spaces as nice as they can be is a costly and incredibly stressful business. Even a fresh coat of paint makes all the difference but isn’t easy or quick.

Read more

Win £3,000 to spend on H&M vouchers

MyOffers H&M Competition

Who wouldn’t love the chance to go on a shopping spree. Imagine being able to walk into a shop and choose whatever your heart desires without having to worry about how much it costs.

Read more

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the
Newham Recorder
e-edition today

Subscribe

Education and Training

cover

Read the
Education and Training
e-edition today

Read Now