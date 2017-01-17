Shoujin Karate Kai shine in Sheffield

Newham's Shoujin Karate Kai club face the camera at Sheffield Archant

Squad combine for 10 medals at National competition

Shoujin Karate Kai began the new year with six gold and four silver medals at their first National competition.

A squad of 10 travelled to the English Karate Federation Kyu Grade Championships in Sheffield, for all grades below black belt, and showed little sign of rustiness after the holiday period.

Danielius Pavilonis and Mantas Gorelcenka took gold and silver in the 14/15-year-old boys’ kata and Martyna Griskeviciute and Rebecca Popescu took gold and silver in the girls’ kumite.

Also bringing home gold were Domantas Stankus and Taumantas Kantaravicius in kata and Eimantas Puznuckis and JJ Francis in kumite.

Francis will represent England at the European under-21 Championships in Bulgaria in February and head coach Tony Solley said: “The team put in a fantastic effort, but there is still more there to offer so we are really excited for the rest of 2017.”