School Sport: Sportshall success for St Edward’s

St Edward's pupils won the key stage two year five/six sportshall athletics competition staged by the Langdon Academy Sport Partnership Archant

Newham pupils battle it out at athletics event

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

St Francis pupils were runners-up at the key stage two year five/six sportshall athletics competition staged by the Langdon Academy Sport Partnership St Francis pupils were runners-up at the key stage two year five/six sportshall athletics competition staged by the Langdon Academy Sport Partnership

St Edward’s pupils came out on top against their borough rivals at the Newham key stage two year five/six sportshall athletics competition yesterday.

Eight schools from the Langdon Academy Sport Partnership went up against seven schools from the Cumberland group in a series of track and field events for boys and girls.

And St Edward’s proved too strong in both, as their girls combined to score 340 points and the boys 308 for a grand total of 648.

That tally left them well clear of runners-up St Francis (504), with Drew (482) holding off Scott Wilkie (468) for third place.

There was little to choose between fifth and seventh place, with just eight points separating St Luke’s (416), Carpenters (412) and Rosetta (408), as Calverton (394), Curwen (388) and St Antony’s (386) rounded out the top 10.

Completing the line-up on the day were pupils from Essex (378), St Joachim’s (320), Ravenscroft (290), Sandringham (266) and St Helen’s (222).