School Sport: Ravenscroft prove chess masters
09:00 21 December 2016
Archant
Pupils impress at London Classic
Pupils from Ravenscroft Primary enjoyed a successful day at London Olympia last week.
The group were attending a day of chess activities at the eighth London Chess Classic, hosted by Chess in Schools and Communities.
And, despite playing against more than 300 children from all over London and beyond, the Newham youngsters combined to win three gold and two silver medals on the day to secure first place overall with 73 points from a possible 75.
Kairi Hughes, Max Klyufinsky, Andra David, Anton Ganysh and Thalia Redgrave were the pupils to pick up medals for Ravenscroft.