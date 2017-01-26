School Sport: Nelson pupils conquer Newham rivals

Nelson won the key stage two mixed basketball competition staged by the Langdon Academy Sport Partnership Archant

Youngsters battle it out in basketball competition

Sandringham were runners-up in the key stage two mixed basketball competition staged by the Langdon Academy Sport Partnership Sandringham were runners-up in the key stage two mixed basketball competition staged by the Langdon Academy Sport Partnership

Nelson pupils came out on top against their Newham neighbours in a key stage two year five/six mixed basketball competition staged by the Langdon Academy Sport Partnership.

After beating Grangewood (6-2) in their opening match, Nelson drew with St Edward’s twice and were held to a draw in a second meeting with Grangewood.

That saw them qualify for the quarter-finals, where they beat St Francis (1-0), and Aldersbrook were swept aside (4-0) in the semi-finals.

Nelson then took on Sandringham in the final and kept their cool to record a 4-2 win to lift the silverware.

Sandringham’s route to the final had seen them beat Elmhurst twice (16-0, 6-0), but then lose to St Francis (6-2, 4-0).

After defeating St Edward’s (5-2) in the quarter-finals, they beat St Antony’s (4-2) in the last four to set up the showdown with Nelson.

Other results, group one: Aldersbrook 0 St James’ 2; Langdon 0 St Antony’s 2; Aldersbrook 2 St Antony’s 0; Langdon 4 St James’ 0; Aldersbrook 4 Langdon 0; St Antony’s 2 St James’ 2.

Group two: St Helen’s 2 St Luke’s 0; Gallions 0 St Helen’s 4; Gallions 0 St Luke’s 2; St Luke’s 0 St Helen’s 2; St Helen’s 2 Gallions 0; St Luke’s 2 Gallions 0.

Group three: Grangewood 0 St Edward’s 4; St Edward’s 4 Grangewood 0. Group four: St Francis’ 9 Elmhurst 0; Elmhurst 0 St Francis’ 7.

Quarter-finals: St Luke’s 0 Aldersbrook 6; St Helen’s 4 St Antony’s 6.