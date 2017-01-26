School Sport: Nelson pupils conquer Newham rivals
15:00 26 January 2017
Youngsters battle it out in basketball competition
Nelson pupils came out on top against their Newham neighbours in a key stage two year five/six mixed basketball competition staged by the Langdon Academy Sport Partnership.
After beating Grangewood (6-2) in their opening match, Nelson drew with St Edward’s twice and were held to a draw in a second meeting with Grangewood.
That saw them qualify for the quarter-finals, where they beat St Francis (1-0), and Aldersbrook were swept aside (4-0) in the semi-finals.
Nelson then took on Sandringham in the final and kept their cool to record a 4-2 win to lift the silverware.
Sandringham’s route to the final had seen them beat Elmhurst twice (16-0, 6-0), but then lose to St Francis (6-2, 4-0).
After defeating St Edward’s (5-2) in the quarter-finals, they beat St Antony’s (4-2) in the last four to set up the showdown with Nelson.
Other results, group one: Aldersbrook 0 St James’ 2; Langdon 0 St Antony’s 2; Aldersbrook 2 St Antony’s 0; Langdon 4 St James’ 0; Aldersbrook 4 Langdon 0; St Antony’s 2 St James’ 2.
Group two: St Helen’s 2 St Luke’s 0; Gallions 0 St Helen’s 4; Gallions 0 St Luke’s 2; St Luke’s 0 St Helen’s 2; St Helen’s 2 Gallions 0; St Luke’s 2 Gallions 0.
Group three: Grangewood 0 St Edward’s 4; St Edward’s 4 Grangewood 0. Group four: St Francis’ 9 Elmhurst 0; Elmhurst 0 St Francis’ 7.
Quarter-finals: St Luke’s 0 Aldersbrook 6; St Helen’s 4 St Antony’s 6.