School Sport: Elmhurst leaves Newham rivals stumped

08:38 26 January 2017

Elmhurst pupils celebrate winning the Langdon Academy Sport Partnership's key stage two mixed cricket competition

Elmhurst pupils celebrate winning the Langdon Academy Sport Partnership's key stage two mixed cricket competition

Youngsters battle it out at cricket competition

Elmhurst pupils left their Newham rivals stumped as they won the borough’s key stage two year five/six mixed cricket competition.

They dismissed Kaizen for 26 runs in their first match and reached their target without losing a wicket, then piled up 104-3 from eight overs against Hartley.

Elmhurst held their opponents to 76-3 in reply to top the Langdon group and earn a place in the final, where they faced Cumberland group winners Calverton.

After scoring 90-7 in their first match, Calverton dismissed Colgrave for just 31, and they added a 12-run win over Lathom after scoring 66-7 and dismissing their opponents for 54.

Calverton dismissed St Edward’s for 43 in their final group match, then reached the target for the loss of three wickets.

But Elmhurst proved too strong in the final, dismissing Calverton for 54 and then reaching their target for the loss of one wicket to be crowned champions.

Other results: St Edward’s 73-5 lost to Lathom 74-5; St Edward’s 96-3 beat Colgrave 32-6; Colgrave 68-5 lost to Lathom 69-4; Hartley 84-2 beat Kaizen 75-5.

