School Sport: Aldersbrook win latest Langdon Academy Sport Partnership event

Aldersbrook won the latest Langdon Academy Sport Partnership event

Local pupils get active in another fantastic sporting competition for schools in the Borough

Aldersbrook pupils shone in the latest Langdon Academy Sport Partnership event as they won the KS2 Year Five/Six Tag Rugby Mixed Competition yesterday.

A total of 10 schools took part with three groups overall – two of three teams and one including four.

Early on you could tell Aldersbrook were going to be in the running for the title after topping Group One.

Aldersbrook won all four matches with St Antony’s second and Langdon finishing up third – the last position.

Sandringham showed their potential by triumphing in all four of their games in Group Two to finish first.

St Luke’s came second, to book their spot in the last eight, but Lathom exited the event after finishing third.

Group Three, which included four schools, proved to be a tighter affair, although St Joachim’s won all three games.

St Edward’s finished second with Nelson’s third and both progressed into the knock-out phase.

Sandringham edged out St Antony’s in the last eight before St Joachim’s defeated Langdon comprehensively.

St Edward’s showed their class with a 5-2 success over St Luke’s while Aldersbrook saw off Nelson.

Aldersbrook managed to get past the impressive St Joachim’s in the semi-finals after a narrow 2-1 victory.

And they were joined in the final by St Edward’s after they defeated Sandringham 3-2 in a thrilling contest.

St Joachim’s claimed third-place after battling out with Sandringham before winning another good match 5-4.

But the final was a closer affair with Aldersbrook managing to finish as winners after a 1-0 victory over St Edward’s.

It was another successful Langdon Academy Sport Partnership event where achievement is Paramount.

The other key messages were success only occurs through effort and determination and teamwork makes dreamwork.