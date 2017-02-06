Search

East London Wyverns seal semi-final spot

13:00 06 February 2017

Latest news from the local rugby scene (pic George Phillipou/TGS Photo)

Latest news from the local rugby scene (pic George Phillipou/TGS Photo)

East London Wyverns 17 Harlow II 15

East London Wyverns booked their place in the semi-finals of the Essex 2nd XV Cup with a hard-fought win over their Harlow rivals at the Memorial Ground in West Ham.

The home side owed their victory to a missed conversion at the death, which would have forced the match into extra time, and can now look forward to a home tie against Brentwood seconds on March 11.

East London took the lead in the quarter-final with an early try that was converted, but Harlow hit back with two unconverted tries to lead 10-7 at half time.

The home side regained the upper hand with their second try on the hour, then scored another five minutes later.

Both conversions were missed, which left them 17-10 up and Harlow pushed hard for the remainder of the game.

But the visitors were repelled by a strong East London pack until the very last play of the game when they went over in the left corner, only to miss the conversion and the chance to level.

East London thirds went down 55-0 at Woodford fourths in their Shepherd Neame Merit Table Division Five contest, but the women romped to a 90-0 win at Stanford in their Junior Plate tie.

The men’s first team return to London Three North East action on Saturday (February 11) with a the long trip to West Norfolk, while the Wyverns travel to league leaders Eton Manor in Shepherd Neame Essex Merit One and the thirds visit Southend fifths in Division Five.

The women play their Tabard rivals on Sunday.

Keywords: London

