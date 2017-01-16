Double delight for East London

East London Wyverns beat Chingford seconds at the Memorial Ground Archant

Wyverns and third string celebrate wins

East London Rugby Club had double reason to cheer as their second and thirds teams recorded wins in the Shepherd Neame Merit League.

The first team were awarded the points from their London Three North East encounter with Ilford, who could not raise a side, while the seconds beat their Chingford counterparts 17-5 at the Memorial Ground in West Ham.

Outside centre Craig O’Donnell opened the scoring for the hosts, with fly-half Alex Pearmain adding the conversion.

And further tries from second row Dave Gibson and flanker Rob Yiannakou secured the points for East London.

The thirds beat their Wanstead rivals 27-22 thanks to tries from Jim Crick, John Isaacs, Sam Green, Ed Crook and Oliver Kelly, who added a single conversion.

The women also received a walkover win as Harlow could not fulfil their fixture.

Wyverns are back in action oon Saturday when they host their Harlow counterparts in the quarter-finals of the Essex 2nd XV Cup (2pm).

Teams return to league action on the weekend of January 28-29.