Carrot Cars extend backing of Millwall Rugby Club

Millwall Rugby Club has renewed its sponsorship deal with Carrot Cars Archant

Taxi company extends sponsorship of Isle of Dogs outfit

Carrot Cars has renewed its sponsorship of Millwall Rugby Club for another year.

The Canary Wharf specialist taxi company has been supporting the Isle of Dogs-based club for four years and is now primary sponsor, backing the first and second teams.

Millwall’s chairman Matt Bovaird said: “We would like to take this opportunity to thank Carrot Cars for its continued backing of our club.

“The sustained support makes a real difference at every level of the club, from supporting the first team’s promotion campaign to allowing us to participate in engaging local young people in playing rugby through the RFU’s Return to Rugby initiative.

“Carrot Cars’ contribution will make a real difference to how we train, play and engage with the wider community.”

A spokesman for Carrot Cars added: “We are proud to be sponsoring Millwall Rugby Club for another year. Millwall RFC, like Carrot Cars, is part of everyday life on the Isle of Dogs – it is based right next to Island Gardens Station just down the road from us and we share their passion for getting more people involved in sport in the Docklands area.”

Carrot Cars has had a great year with the launch of a new mobile app and further expansion of its operating area.

Carrot Cars now serves Canary Wharf, Docklands E14, Wapping E1, Excel E16, EC1, EC2, EC3, EC4, WC1, WC2, W1 & SE1 in the City of London as well as all London airports.

Millwall RFC has started the 2016/17 season in championship form with all three of its men’s teams in the top half of their leagues.

The Millwall Venus women’s team welcomed a new coach at the beginning of the season and the youth team has re-commenced competitive fixtures.

Current and former players of all skills and sizes are welcome and more information on how to participate can be found at millwallrugby.blogspot.co.uk or by calling James Newman on 07932 550307.