OPA Whites net fine win over Leyton

OPA Whites celebrate their latest win Archant

Leaders maintain hold on top spot in Essex Met League

OPA Whites defied injury to beat Leyton E in their latest Essex Met League Division 11 outing to remain top of the table.

Several regulars were unavailable, but Verena Mitschelen, Rashmi Bhopla, Jenny Mcleod, Delphina Thomas, Brenda Blanc, VJ Davison and Hannah Gillot impressed from the start.

And despite heavy rain making conditions challenging in the first half, and OPA having to play with only six players for a large part of the match, they came out on top by a convincing 46-18 margin to maintain their hold on top spot.

Mitschelen claimed the player of the match award, while McLeod got the umpire’s vote.

OPA Greens started with six players against Foxes in Division Five and fell 5-1 behind, before pulling it back to trail 12-11 at the first break.

There was still little between the two sides at half time, with Foxes leading 23-22, but Rasheel Bhopla, Wendy Dorviis, Chelsy Honeyghan, Stacey Collins, Laura Taylor-Burge, Raz Freeman and Louise Francis produced an excellent third quarter to put OPA 37-32 ahead.

Great interceptions and strong defensive work and shooting saw them hold on to their advantage in the final session, with Taylor-Burge winning both awards in a 49-44 victory.

Greens take on QM Old Girls in their next match on February 11, when OPA Vets meet Eclipse C and OPA White take on Oakwood C.