OPA Vets beat Greens in Essex Met League derby

OPA Vets and Greens face the camera after their club derby

OPA Whites also win in first outing of 2017

OPA Whites face the camera with Sapphires

OPA Vets earned the bragging rights over OPA Green as both made their first outings of 2017 in an Essex Met League derby.

In one of the most anticipated games of the season, OPA Green began with Rasheel Bhopla, Chelsy Honeyghan, Wendy Dorviis, Laura Taylor Burge, Kayla Browne, Bisi Owolabi and Louise Francis and took an early lead.

But it would not last as Amanda Newton, Colette Corbin, Carol Young, Sue Collins, Karen Turner, Stacey Collins and Stephanie Miller replied for the Vets to put them 14-6 up at the end of the first quarter.

The line-ups remained unchanged for both teams in the second quarter, but OPA Green knew they had to up their game and try and switch it around.

It turned out to be their worst session of the match, though, as Vets extended their advantage to 29-11 at half time, when Mica Francis replaced Bhopla.

Janet Campbell and Sharon Boyce came on for the Vets, who continued to capitalise in the second half thanks to some great defending.

Boyce and Corbin were their star performers for Vets, who ran out 52-29 winners.

OPA Whites were also celebrating a good start to the new year after beating Sapphires by a 29-22 margin.

Rabea Begum, Eva Apio, Dawn Hutchinson , Rashmi Bhopla, Verena Mitschelen and Hannah Gillot combined well from the start, with Raslin Freeman coming on in the second half to replace the injured Begum.

And although Sapphires produced a strong final quarter, OPA held on for the win which took them to the top of Division 11.

Apio was named player of the match and umpires’ player of the match.