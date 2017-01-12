Search

Advanced search

NBA treat for St Bons’ ballers

08:00 12 January 2017

Budding young basketball players will get the chance to see their NBA heroes in the flesh thanks to a Basketball England Jr NBA event

Budding young basketball players will get the chance to see their NBA heroes in the flesh thanks to a Basketball England Jr NBA event

Archant

Pupils get chance to take part in coaching clinic at O2 Arena

Comment

Promising young basketball players from Newham’s St Bonaventure’s School, among others, will experience a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to catch their heroes in the flesh during the Denver Nuggets-Indiana Pacers, NBA Global Games 2017 at the O2 Arena.

A total of 60 current year seven pupils from the four winning schools in last year’s Basketball England Jr NBA campaign, including St Bons, St Bede’s Catholic Middle School, St Peter’s High School and Harris Academy South Norwood will get the chance to meet an NBA legend and take part in a clinic on the very same court a mere matter of hours before tip-off.

The schoolchildren in attendance will also relish a series of fun-packed basketball activities in the build-up to the big NBA clash between the Nuggets and the Pacers, which is sure to be a highly memorable evening they are unlikely to forget.

“The chance for our winning schools from the previous Basketball England Jr NBA term to sample all of the razzmatazz associated with a live NBA game is sure to have the desired effect and leave a lasting impression on them,” said Basketball England’s chief executive Stewart Kellett.

“I feel certain they will greatly benefit from witnessing such iconic figures in the global game first hand at the O2 Arena and come away with fond memories they will cherish for many years to come.

“With such a tantalising series of activities and events in store, it is sure to provide sufficient motivation of course for all of the players and schools that are competing in this year’s tournament as well.”

Neal Meyer, associate vice president of basketball operations for NBA EMEA, added: “The NBA is excited to further enhance our partnership with Basketball England to host our first ever Jr NBA Basketball England League Day event in London.

“This event will further enhance the Jr NBA Basketball England League experience for children participating in the England leagues by giving them an unforgettable NBA Global Games experience.”

The Jr NBA League was created for 11-12 year old boys and girls in secondary schools to participate in basketball and is organised and operated by Basketball England in partnership with the NBA.

It features 30 Jr NBA Basketball League school teams that will represent one of the 30 NBA franchises throughout the entire season and more information is available at jrnbaleague.co.uk.

Keywords: National Basketball Association United Kingdom London

0 comments

Welcome , please leave your message below.

Optional - JPG files only
Optional - MP3 files only
Optional - 3GP, AVI, MOV, MPG or WMV files
Comments

Please log in to leave a comment and share your views with other Newham Recorder visitors.

We enable people to post comments with the aim of encouraging open debate.

Only people who register and sign up to our terms and conditions can post comments. These terms and conditions explain our house rules and legal guidelines.

Comments are not edited by Newham Recorder staff prior to publication but may be automatically filtered.

If you have a complaint about a comment please contact us by clicking on the Report This Comment button next to the comment.

Forgotten your password?

Not a member yet?

Register to create your own unique Newham Recorder account for free.

Signing up is free, quick and easy and offers you the chance to add comments, personalise the site with local information picked just for you, and more.

Sign up now

Latest Newham Sports News

Appiah cuts down Forest

09:00 George Sessions
London Bari in Essex Senior League action (pic: Tim Edwards).

Old Spotted Dog club earn first victory of 2017 to move up to 14th in the table

Chris Davis

NBA treat for St Bons’ ballers

08:00
Budding young basketball players will get the chance to see their NBA heroes in the flesh thanks to a Basketball England Jr NBA event

Pupils get chance to take part in coaching clinic at O2 Arena

National Basketball Association

West Ham’s Clyde: One of the Best as well as a black pioneer

Yesterday, 19:30 Dave Evans, West Ham Correspondent
Former West Ham United player Clyde Best

Our West Ham Correspondent Dave Evans met up with Clyde Best

‘Tremendous’ Orient midfielder Moncur made impression on loan at Stortford

Yesterday, 16:00 George Sessions
Freddy Moncur in action on his Leyton Orient debut at Luton Town in the Johnstone's Paint Trophy on September 1 2015 (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Work rate and attitude of the O’s youngster hailed by National League South club after returning to Brisbane Road earlier this month

Liam Kelly

Newsletter Sign Up

Most read sport

Orient boss in dark over Simpson’s future

Leyton Orient captain Robbie Weir congratulates Jay Simpson on his goal against Accrington Stanley with Sandro Semedo behind the pair (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Clapton look to leapfrog Barking with Haringey win

A Clapton player looks to attack (pic Tim Edwards)

Gr-eight win for East London

An East London player goes on the attack against Basildon (pic Tim Edwards)

West Ham’s Cottee: No tackles, no fight, no excuses, now it is time to show character

West Ham legend Tony Cottee

LOFT call on Becchetti to sell O’s and it looks like he will

Leyton Orient president Francesco Becchetti (second row, middle) looks on with head of recruitment Rob Gagliardi, chief operating officer Vito Miceli and chief executive Alessandro Angelieri in the first row (pic: Simon O'Connor).
HOT JOBS

Show Job Lists

Competitions

Win £3,000 to spend on a kitchen refurbish

Are you in need of a new kitchen? Try our competition and you could win a brand new one!

Having a brand new kitchen is something that lots of people want but can only dream of. Sadly keeping up to date and making our living spaces as nice as they can be is a costly and incredibly stressful business. Even a fresh coat of paint makes all the difference but isn’t easy or quick.

Read more

Win £3,000 to spend on H&M vouchers

MyOffers H&M Competition

Who wouldn’t love the chance to go on a shopping spree. Imagine being able to walk into a shop and choose whatever your heart desires without having to worry about how much it costs.

Read more

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the
Newham Recorder
e-edition today

Subscribe

Education and Training

cover

Read the
Education and Training
e-edition today

Read Now