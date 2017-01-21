Manor Park youngsters earn gradings

Modern Arnis martials arts club members show skills

Youngsters from the Modern Arnis martial arts club in Manor Park showed their skills at a grading test on Saturday.

The group of 12, aged eight to 14 and mostly from Little Ilford, were excited and nervous at the start of the event, but demonstrated lessons learnt in grab releases, kicks, punches, strikes and disarms.

Eight-year-oold Khadija said: “I am so happy to get a yellow belt. I enjoy the classes and get to meet other children. Our teacher explains things clearly and helps to learn different ways of self-defence.”

Her father Raffiq added: “The classes have given her a lot of confidence. She always looks forward to the next class. Respect, understanding and friendly is developed among the children.”

Modern Arnis is a martial art from the Philippines where children not only learn how to defend themselves but also to improve their social skills, co-ordination, balance, confidence and awareness.

Maria, a mother of two attending children, said: “It is very important for children to know self-defence and if they do it having fun that is even better.”

Her daughter, Sade, added: “The lessons are entertaining and fun. We learn a lot without even noticing because of how focused we are sometimes.”

Classes are delivered at Jack Cornwell Community Centre by first dan Dayang Uli, from Modern Arnis London martial arts and self-defence CIC.

The sessions are held on Tuesday (4-5pm) for six to eight-year-olds and on Saturday (11am-12pm) for nine to 12-year-olds.

For more information visit modernarnislondon.co.uk or get in contact with the instructor on 07473 030250 or email modernarnislondon@gmail.com.