Search

Advanced search

London Lions miss out on BBL Cup final spot

11:13 17 December 2016

Phil Groves

London Lions players acknowledge their supporters after their match in Newcastle (pic Graham Hodges)

London Lions players acknowledge their supporters after their match in Newcastle (pic Graham Hodges)

Archant

Newcastle Eagles 89 London Lions 82 (176-162 on aggregate)

Comment
Rashad Hassan on the attack for London Lions at Newcastle (pic Graham Hodges)Rashad Hassan on the attack for London Lions at Newcastle (pic Graham Hodges)

A 40-point partnership between Zaire Taylor and Rashad Hassan wasn’t enough to secure a BBL Cup final appearance for the London Lions in the north east last night.

The Lions travelled to Newcastle needing an eight point victory to overturn Sunday’s home leg defeat and for a while it seemed like they might well do it.

The visitors - whose sluggish start caused problems at the Copper Box - exploded out of the traps, putting away nine unanswered points in the first two-and-a-half minutes.

As Hassan made a beautiful jump shot, Newcastle looked shell-shocked and Sports Central was quiet, save for the Lions fans who sensed that, after waiting 13 years to win at Newcastle, a second away win of the season was on the cards.

Zaire Taylor looks for a way through for London Lions against Newcastle (pic Graham Hodges)Zaire Taylor looks for a way through for London Lions against Newcastle (pic Graham Hodges)

However the Lions clinical start to the game quickly fell away as they struggled to make shots and the Eagles defence woke up.

As the first quarter drew to a close the Eagles bought it back within three, but a three-point shot from Alex Owumi saw the Lions build the lead back up to seven points at 26-19 as the fight for a final place was back on.

The second quarter started as the first had ended, with a three-point shot that saw the Lions lead go into double figures.

But the sloppy turnovers and inconsistent play had also continued and by the time Hassan returned to the bench with his third foul, the Lions lead was down to three.

The Eagles were suffering foul trouble of their own, however, spending just under half of the second quarter in the penalty.

But the Lions failed to exploit this, choosing to shoot from behind the arc rather than force fouls by driving to the basket.

Their three-point shot deserted them, though, and by the time the first half was over, the Lions had taken just seven free throws and made just six of their 17 three-point attempts.

The Eagles had made five of their three-point shots from just 11 attempts, but the Lions were not beaten yet and a quick two points from Taylor, followed by three from Navid Niktash and it was back to a one-point game.

A quick steal by Newcastle and a missed deep two from Niktash and the Eagles lead was back to six and they extended that to nine.

Despite valiant attempts by London, the difference remained stubbornly hovering around that mark going into the final two minutes of the quarter, but Taylor and Hassan got to work and rallied the Lions to within two points going into the break.

But even a tie on the night wouldn’t be enough for the Lions who needed to overturn the Eagles’ seven-point lead and as the fourth quarter got underway, the gas in the Lions tank simply ran out.

A small rally towards the end of the quarter restored some pride, but as Darius Defoe dunked the ball with the seconds ticking away the Eagles had booked their place to face Glasgow in Birmingham.

The Lions next travel to Leicester on Wednesday, before returning to the Copper Box to face the Sheffield Sharks on December 30.

Keywords: Newcastle London Birmingham Glasgow Leicester

0 comments

Welcome , please leave your message below.

Optional - JPG files only
Optional - MP3 files only
Optional - 3GP, AVI, MOV, MPG or WMV files
Comments

Please log in to leave a comment and share your views with other Newham Recorder visitors.

We enable people to post comments with the aim of encouraging open debate.

Only people who register and sign up to our terms and conditions can post comments. These terms and conditions explain our house rules and legal guidelines.

Comments are not edited by Newham Recorder staff prior to publication but may be automatically filtered.

If you have a complaint about a comment please contact us by clicking on the Report This Comment button next to the comment.

Forgotten your password?

Not a member yet?

Register to create your own unique Newham Recorder account for free.

Signing up is free, quick and easy and offers you the chance to add comments, personalise the site with local information picked just for you, and more.

Sign up now

Latest Newham Sports News

Cox returns to Brisbane Road with Crawley

17:00 George Sessions
Dean Cox celebrates after scoring deep into stoppage time for Leyton Orient at Northampton Town last season (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Monday’s League Two fixture offers O’s supporters a chance to bid farewell to ex-player, but the focus at 1pm has to be on winning three points

Josh Koroma

Clapton’s Fowell still trying to catch Barking

16:00 George Sessions
A Clapton player looks to attack (pic Tim Edwards)

Tons boss has a lot of respect for Mayesbrook Park club after watching his team close gap on Blues with win at FC Romania

Essex Senior League

Bilic: Payet is fully committed to West Ham

14:30 Dave Evans, West Ham Correspondent
West Ham United's Dimitri Payet reacts to a challenge from Hull City's Robert Snodgrass during the Premier League match at London Stadium.

Hammers boss Slaven Bilic says he expects star Frenchman Payet to stay at West Ham in January

Dimitri Payet

LOFT believe O’s ‘getting worse’ at communicating

13:00 George Sessions
Leyton Orient's Brisbane Road pitch (pic: Play With A Legend).

Recent Fans’ Forum discussed stadium issues, communication, the London Stadium and financial matters in addition to other topics

Francesco Becchetti

Newsletter Sign Up

Most read sport

Davis: Abandoned Basildon match will be replayed

London Bari in Essex Senior League action (pic: Tim Edwards)

Basketball England reveal new national programme plans

Basketball England have been holding a National junior training camp in Manchester

Clapton didn’t play ‘to full potential’

Clapton have enjoyed big crowds at the Old Spotted Dog in recent years, but supporters are currently boycotting home matches (pic George Phillipou/TGS Photo)

Bari edge out Manor

London Bari in Essex Senior League action at the Old Spotted Dog (pic: Tim Edwards).

Clapton Take point as boycott continues

The 2016/17 football season is approaching the Christmas period (pic Joe Meredith/JMP)
HOT JOBS

Show Job Lists

Competitions

Win £3,000 to spend on H&M vouchers

MyOffers H&M Competition

Who wouldn’t love the chance to go on a shopping spree. Imagine being able to walk into a shop and choose whatever your heart desires without having to worry about how much it costs.

Read more

Win a £3,333 Apple package

Kit yourself out and go Apple mad!

If you’re obsessed with Apple or just love a good gadget, this is a prize that will blow you away! An incredible £3,333 to spend on Apple goodies! How would you like to be the proud new owner of the Apple Watch?

Read more

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the
Newham Recorder
e-edition today

Subscribe

Education and Training

cover

Read the
Education and Training
e-edition today

Read Now