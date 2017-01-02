Search

London Lions get 2017 off to scorching start

10:00 02 January 2017

Action from the BBL clash between London Lions and Surrey Scorchers (pic Graham Hodges)

Archant

Surrey Scorchers 92 London Lions 103

Rashad Hassan attacks for London Lions against Surrey Scorchers (pic Graham Hodges)Rashad Hassan attacks for London Lions against Surrey Scorchers (pic Graham Hodges)

London Lions started 2017 with victory after returning to winning ways with success at Surrey Scorchers on New Year’s Day.

Nigel Lloyd’s side had led by as many as 23 in the first half, but saw their opponents close to within six late in the game before holding them off.

Zaire Taylor scored 18 of his team-high 24 points in the first half, while Rashad Hassan added 23 points to go with 11 rebounds.

Alex Owumi showed off his passing skills with 11 assists for a double-double of his own having also reached 10 points.

Kevin Moyo on the ball for London Lions at Surrey Scorchers (pic Graham Hodges)Kevin Moyo on the ball for London Lions at Surrey Scorchers (pic Graham Hodges)

The Lions made a blistering start to race into a 29-15 advantage after 10 minutes and the gap reached 23 points early in the second after a quickfire 8-0 burst. Will Neighbour found early success driving to the basket for the Scorchers and the home side produced a strong finish to the half to reduce their deficit to 14.

At the end of a high-scoring third period, Joe Ikhinmwin beat the buzzer with a three-point shot from the corner to edge the Lions further 16 points clear.

Surrey continued to fight and closed to within six with two minutes to go, but the Lions were able to hold on to bounce back from Friday’s loss.

Tayo Ogedengbe led Surrey with 25 points, while Kai Williams chipped in 11 rebounds for the visitors.

The two teams now meet at the Copper Box in the BBL Trophy on Saturday January 14 (7.30pm), with tickets available at ticketmaster.co.uk.

Lions scorers; Taylor 24, Hassan 23, Niktash 16, Ikhinmwin 13, Owumi 10, K Williams 9, Wells 6, Lockhart 2, Moyo 0.

