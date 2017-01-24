Search

Advanced search

Hockey: Wapping serve notice in friendly with Wimbledon

16:00 24 January 2017

Wapping's men took on Wimbledon in a friendly (pic Iain McAuslan)

Wapping's men took on Wimbledon in a friendly (pic Iain McAuslan)

Archant

A round-up of the latest news from the Wapping hockey club

Comment
Wapping took on Wimbledon in a friendly (pic Iain McAuslan)Wapping took on Wimbledon in a friendly (pic Iain McAuslan)

Wapping men’s firsts gave a good account of themselves in a friendly with Wimbledon, but still lost 3-1 to the two-time defending England Premier League champions.

The sides took part in a friendly match in freezing conditions on Saturday evening, with Wimbledon boasting several internationals, including three who represented Great Britain at the Rio Olympics.

The icy pitch was a leveller, though, and led to a low-scoring game despite the gulf between the sides.

Wimbledon opened the scoring from a short corner, before doubling their lead with a rebound after Wapping keeper Joe Trickett had initially produced a great save.

Wapping, however, pulled a goal back from a short corner of their own as Dominic Graham’s drag flick found its way into the net, though the Wimbledon keeper should have perhaps done better.

Wimbledon soon found a third goal, again converting from a short corner, to seal their victory, before the umpires decided to bring the game to an early end with 15 minutes remaining.

The cold weather wrought havoc for Wapping sides elsewhere as the men’s seconds, thirds, fourths, eighths, ninths and 11ths and the women’s firsts, seconds, thirds, fourths, sixths and eighths all had games postponed.

As for the matches which did survive the cold snap, the men’s fifths were beaten 3-0 by Witham firsts, but Matt Emery and Tom Brownill impressed in defeat.

There was better news for the sixths as they beat Upminster thirds 3-1 thanks to goals from Martin Manecy and Dave Charlesworth.

Mike Young hit a brace for the sevenths as they edged out Chelmsford thirds in a nine-goal thriller, with Sam Peel, Sahil Haria and Alex Miles also on target.

The tenths cantered to 7-0 triumph over Upminster fifths, following a hat-trick from Nick Grimwood as Kelvin Cheung and Andy White both nabbed doubles.

The women’s fifths went down 5-2 to County Wanderers, with Alison Chadwick and Ruby Andrews scoring for Wapping, while Rebekah Wade was named player of the match.

The sevenths were handed a 5-0 walkover by Brentwood fifths, while Wapping Printers lost 5-0 to Reading.

n East London’s fixtures were also hit by the cold snap, but the thirds slipped to a 5-2 loss at Redbridge in East Three South East, while the fourths drew 1-1 with Havering seconds in Division Four.

But there was better news for the fifths, as they beat Clacton seconds 2-1 in Division Five, and the eighths ran out 3-0 winners in Division Nine over Old Southendian sixths

Keywords: United Kingdom London Reading

0 comments

Welcome , please leave your message below.

Optional - JPG files only
Optional - MP3 files only
Optional - 3GP, AVI, MOV, MPG or WMV files
Comments

Please log in to leave a comment and share your views with other Newham Recorder visitors.

We enable people to post comments with the aim of encouraging open debate.

Only people who register and sign up to our terms and conditions can post comments. These terms and conditions explain our house rules and legal guidelines.

Comments are not edited by Newham Recorder staff prior to publication but may be automatically filtered.

If you have a complaint about a comment please contact us by clicking on the Report This Comment button next to the comment.

Forgotten your password?

Not a member yet?

Register to create your own unique Newham Recorder account for free.

Signing up is free, quick and easy and offers you the chance to add comments, personalise the site with local information picked just for you, and more.

Sign up now

Latest Newham Sports News

Wapping serve notice in friendly

16:00 Ned Keating
Wapping's men took on Wimbledon in a friendly (pic Iain McAuslan)

A round-up of the latest news from the Wapping hockey club

United Kingdom

Clapton boss hoping weather improves

13:00 George Sessions
Johnny Ashman of Clapton is tackled by Redbridge's Marcus Carter (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Tons manager full of praise for management team at Old Spotted Dog and players after winning 11 of their last 15 league games

Michael Walther

Collins ‘close’ to signing extension at O’s

11:00 George Sessions
Leyton Orient boss Andy Edwards looks on from the touchline (pic: Simon O'Connor).

The Orient manager discusses importance of the senior players, Saturdays postponement and surviving relegation this season

Alex Cisak

West Ham Winston is delighted to see the team into the top 10

09:00 Dave Evans, West Ham Correspondent
West Ham United's Winston Reid (centre) hugs team-mate Pedro Obiang after the Premier League match at the Riverside Stadium, Middlesbrough.

Hammers defender Winston Reid was at his best once again at Middlesbrough on Saturday

Andy Carroll

Newsletter Sign Up

Most read sport

London Lions mauled by Wolves

London Lions captain Joe Ikhinmwin in action against Worcester at the Copper Box Arena (pic Graham Hodges)

West Ham Winston is delighted to see the team into the top 10

West Ham United's Winston Reid (centre) hugs team-mate Pedro Obiang after the Premier League match at the Riverside Stadium, Middlesbrough.

10 ways to run your first 10k this year

Young and old enjoy the Great Newham Run

Clapton boss hoping weather improves

Johnny Ashman of Clapton is tackled by Redbridge's Marcus Carter (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Manor Park youngsters earn gradings

Youngsters from the Modern Arnis martial arts club in Manor Park at their recent grading
HOT JOBS

Show Job Lists

Competitions

Win £3,000 to spend on a kitchen refurbish

Are you in need of a new kitchen? Try our competition and you could win a brand new one!

Having a brand new kitchen is something that lots of people want but can only dream of. Sadly keeping up to date and making our living spaces as nice as they can be is a costly and incredibly stressful business. Even a fresh coat of paint makes all the difference but isn’t easy or quick.

Read more

Win £3,000 to spend on H&M vouchers

MyOffers H&M Competition

Who wouldn’t love the chance to go on a shopping spree. Imagine being able to walk into a shop and choose whatever your heart desires without having to worry about how much it costs.

Read more

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the
Newham Recorder
e-edition today

Subscribe

Education and Training

cover

Read the
Education and Training
e-edition today

Read Now