Hockey: Olympic gold medalist Imran Sherwani impressed with pitch at Lee Valley Hockey and Tennis Centre

09:30 06 January 2017

Legendary hockey player Imran Sherwani and team at Lee Valley Hockey and Tennis Centre (pic: Lee Valley Regional Park)

Archant

Sherwani was part of 1988 gold medal winning squad

Former Great Britain international and 1988 Olympic goal medalist Imran Sherwani has hailed the pitch at the Lee Valley Hockey and Tennis Centre as the best he has ever played on.

Sherwani paid a visit to the London 2012 venue with a group of young players from Staffordshire and before taking to the pitch, he presented the centre with a signed picture of himself.

The Olympian then took part in a match between his team of youngsters and a side from Bart’s Hospital University, and it seems Sherwani enjoyed his experience of playing on the pitch.

“We were all very impressed with the water-based astroturf surface, which has a much softer surface than many I have played on,” he said.

“The youngsters were very excited to play here on such a prestigious, world class pitch — it has really helped to boost their enthusiasm for the game — and we will definitely try to come back again!

“We are hoping that some of the talent we are growing at Denstone College can develop into world class players.

“I know that ever since I played in my first match when I was 11, I dreamt of playing in the Olympic Games and now I can bring my pupils to play at a top class venue where Olympic athletes have played before and where they can have a taste of this sporting success.”

