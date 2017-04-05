Great results for Newham Swords duo

Newham Swords fencer Kamal Minott, the number one ranked GB under-20, helped Great Britain to fourth place in the team event at the European Junior Championships in Bulgaria.

It was a personal best finish for Junior Commonwealth gold medalist Minott, as GB just missed out on bronze to a very strong Poland team.

Swords head coach Pierre Harper said: “Kamal played a major part in GB’s result, as the anchor man in the team. This is great preparation for the Junior Worlds in Bulgaria later this month.

“This is the fourth time a Newham Swords fencer has made the last four of a team event, at a European or World Championships,” added Swords manager Linda Strachan.

“Alex Savin and Kristjan Archer took a silver medal at the 2010 Cadet European Championships; Kristjan Archer and Amol Rattan both took bronze at the 2013 European Championships, and Rajan Rai and Jai Birch both took a bronze at last year’s Junior World Championships, which had never before been done.”

Swords’ Teagan Williams-Stewart, 14, also set a personal best when taking bronze at her first ever Senior Open at the Invicta Foil.

Williams-Stewart remained unbeaten throughout the day before losing to eventual winner and senior Polish international Justyna Osmanski and Strachan said: “What an amazing result from this very talented 14-year-old, who was able to beat fencers around 10-20 years older than her.”