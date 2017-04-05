Search

Advanced search

Gaelic Sport: History repeats itself for Thomas McCurtains men’s footballers as they lose again to Eire Og

PUBLISHED: 13:00 05 April 2017

The Thomas McCurtains men's football team face the camera (pic: Thomas McCurtains GAA)

The Thomas McCurtains men's football team face the camera (pic: Thomas McCurtains GAA)

Archant

The latest news from the Thomas McCurtains GAA club

Comment

It was a case of déjà vu for Thomas McCurtains men’s footballers, as they suffered another two-point loss against Eire Og, this time in the McArdle Cup.

The sides last met in the preliminary round of the London Junior Championship last month, with the Goodmayes club going down 1-9 to 1-7 at home.

There was similar disappointment when they met again at the weekend too, with McCurtains losing 1-8 to 0-9 this time around.

The men’s hurlers were due to begin their campaign in earnest with a home game against Robert Emmetts B in the Intermediate League at the weekend.

However, McCurtains were the recipients of a walkover win with Emmetts B unable to raise a team.

New players are always welcome to join the club, with Gaelic football and hurling teams for both men and ladies from under-eights up to adults.

For more information, find the club on Facebook and Twitter, or alternatively email thomasmccurtains@hotmail.com.

Keywords: London

0 comments

Welcome , please leave your message below.

Optional - JPG files only
Optional - MP3 files only
Optional - 3GP, AVI, MOV, MPG or WMV files
Comments

Please log in to leave a comment and share your views with other Newham Recorder visitors.

We enable people to post comments with the aim of encouraging open debate.

Only people who register and sign up to our terms and conditions can post comments. These terms and conditions explain our house rules and legal guidelines.

Comments are not edited by Newham Recorder staff prior to publication but may be automatically filtered.

If you have a complaint about a comment please contact us by clicking on the Report This Comment button next to the comment.

Forgotten your password?

Not a member yet?

Register to create your own unique Newham Recorder account for free.

Signing up is free, quick and easy and offers you the chance to add comments, personalise the site with local information picked just for you, and more.

Sign up now

Latest Newham Sports News

Orient players could face the sack if they strike

11:00 George Sessions

O’s fans have backed the squad protesting by not playing this weekend’s match at Cambridge, but if they did so they would breach the terms in their contract

Football League

London Lions clip eagles wings to clinch play-off spot

08:34 Phil Groves

London Lions 93 Newcastle Eagles 85

UN Court

We will upset teams in Division One claims experienced Chopra

08:00 Exclusive by George Sessions

29-year-old discusses what Chelmsford-based club can expect to face in the top-flight and their mentality

United Kingdom

Arsenal deserved to win says West Ham boss Bilic

01:34 Lee Power

Manager realistic after 3-0 loss at Emirates Stadium

James Collins

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Most read sport

Fowell full of praise for Clapton players and staff

Dramatic title win for Wapping men

Shoujin Karate Kai members get call-ups

West Ham’s stand-in skipper insists this is not a relegation battle

West Ham’s Riley races to London title

HOT JOBS

Show Job Lists

Competitions

Win £3,000 to spend on a kitchen refurbish

Having a brand new kitchen is something that lots of people want but can only dream of. Sadly keeping up to date and making our living spaces as nice as they can be is a costly and incredibly stressful business. Even a fresh coat of paint makes all the difference but isn’t easy or quick.

Read more

Win £3,000 to spend on H&M vouchers

Who wouldn’t love the chance to go on a shopping spree. Imagine being able to walk into a shop and choose whatever your heart desires without having to worry about how much it costs.

Read more

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the
Newham Recorder
e-edition today

Subscribe

Education and Training

cover

Read the
Education and Training
e-edition today

Read Now