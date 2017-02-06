Search

Advanced search

What a spectacle! West Ham’s Obiang on target to turn into Superman

13:30 06 February 2017

Southampton's Nathan Redmond (left) and West Ham United's Pedro Obiang (right) battle for the ball during the Premier League match at St Mary's Stadium, Southampton.

Southampton's Nathan Redmond (left) and West Ham United's Pedro Obiang (right) battle for the ball during the Premier League match at St Mary's Stadium, Southampton.

PA Wire/PA Images

Hammers midfielder Pedro Obiang grabbed his first goal for West Ham at Southampton

Comment
West Ham United's Pedro Obiang (top) celebrates scoring his side's second goal of the game during the Premier League match at St Mary's Stadium, Southampton.West Ham United's Pedro Obiang (top) celebrates scoring his side's second goal of the game during the Premier League match at St Mary's Stadium, Southampton.

You don’t think of footballers wearing spectacles. Remember Edgar Davids’ ridiculous goggles? It just doesn’t seem right, but for West Ham midfielder Pedro Obiang it seems to add wisdom to his personality.

And so when he came out following the team’s accomplished 3-1 win at Southampton, he was the perfect man to speak to after a goal and an assist.

“It has been a very long time coming, but I am very happy to score my first goal,” beamed the 24-year-old Spaniard. “I am happy for my family and for everyone because when you score, you feel better than when you don’t.”

You can’t argue with that logic, but maybe you can with his view on the Man City game on Wednesday where he felt partly responsible for the defeat.

West Ham United's Pedro ObiangWest Ham United's Pedro Obiang

“In this game I am happy,” he said. “After Man City, no. That was a tough game with many goals and the manager has taken me off, so there were many things for me to think about after the game.

“Maybe it was my fault, maybe not, but when you play like we did against Southampton you can be happy.”

To put the record straight, it was definitely not Obiang’s fault for the City loss, but that substitution seems to have spurred him on at St Mary’s.

First his slide rule pass found Andy Carroll who levelled the scores and then just before the break he fired West Ham in front with a shot from the edge of the box which bounced three times before hitting the net.

West Ham United's Pedro ObiangWest Ham United's Pedro Obiang

“Normally it is easier for me to pass and before when I got the same ball, I will try to cross it or pass it, but this time I think, let me shoot and if it goes in then that is good, if not, then it doesn’t matter.”

It did go in and proved to be a vital moment for him to break his West Ham duck and was the perfect answer to all the team’s critics after the 4-0 drubbing by City.

“Before the game, the manager was saying we are a good team and that we must show character and be compact, just as we are in any game, but this was different as it came after the City game,” said the former Sampdoria man.

“When City scored their first goal, our heads went down and everything changed. Against Southampton when the game was over, the manager said, this is the character we need to show.

“Now we need to keep going and then you never know what might happen.”

With Obiang in midfield then things are certainly on the up for West Ham. When he takes his spectacles off and put in his football boots, he turns into Superman!

Keywords: Andy Carroll Southampton

0 comments

Welcome , please leave your message below.

Optional - JPG files only
Optional - MP3 files only
Optional - 3GP, AVI, MOV, MPG or WMV files
Comments

Please log in to leave a comment and share your views with other Newham Recorder visitors.

We enable people to post comments with the aim of encouraging open debate.

Only people who register and sign up to our terms and conditions can post comments. These terms and conditions explain our house rules and legal guidelines.

Comments are not edited by Newham Recorder staff prior to publication but may be automatically filtered.

If you have a complaint about a comment please contact us by clicking on the Report This Comment button next to the comment.

Forgotten your password?

Not a member yet?

Register to create your own unique Newham Recorder account for free.

Signing up is free, quick and easy and offers you the chance to add comments, personalise the site with local information picked just for you, and more.

Sign up now

Latest Newham Sports News

Liburd looking to pay back O’s boss

14:30 George Sessions
Leyton Orient's Rowan Liburd congratulates Gavin Massey after his opener against Carlisle United (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Striker made his debut on Saturday after joining east Londoners on loan from Stevenage until the end of the season

London

What a spectacle! West Ham’s Obiang on target to turn into Superman

13:30 Dave Evans, West Ham Correspondent
Southampton's Nathan Redmond (left) and West Ham United's Pedro Obiang (right) battle for the ball during the Premier League match at St Mary's Stadium, Southampton.

Hammers midfielder Pedro Obiang grabbed his first goal for West Ham at Southampton

Andy Carroll

East London Wyverns seal semi-final spot

13:00
Latest news from the local rugby scene (pic George Phillipou/TGS Photo)

East London Wyverns 17 Harlow II 15

London

Webb: Morecambe match is massive and won’t be easy!

12:00 George Sessions
Leyton Orient manager Danny Webb gives instructions from the side against Carlisle United (pic: Simon O'Connor).

New man in the Brisbane Road hotseat discusses atmosphere at O’s and bringing in free agents

Carlisle

Newsletter Sign Up

Most read sport

Liburd looking to pay back O’s boss

Leyton Orient's Rowan Liburd congratulates Gavin Massey after his opener against Carlisle United (pic: Simon O'Connor).

What a spectacle! West Ham’s Obiang on target to turn into Superman

Southampton's Nathan Redmond (left) and West Ham United's Pedro Obiang (right) battle for the ball during the Premier League match at St Mary's Stadium, Southampton.

Calvin praises Orient coach, plus Ranieri!

Forest Gate youngster Calvin Ughelumba is a member of Leicester City's academy

West Ham ratings: Who was the man of the match at Southampton?

West Ham United's Jose Fonte (centre) during the Premier League match at St Mary's Stadium, Southampton.

Ton-up London Lions sink Raiders

Zaire Taylor on the attack for London Lions at Plymouth (pic Graham Hodges)
HOT JOBS

Show Job Lists

Competitions

Win £3,000 to spend on a kitchen refurbish

Are you in need of a new kitchen? Try our competition and you could win a brand new one!

Having a brand new kitchen is something that lots of people want but can only dream of. Sadly keeping up to date and making our living spaces as nice as they can be is a costly and incredibly stressful business. Even a fresh coat of paint makes all the difference but isn’t easy or quick.

Read more

Win £3,000 to spend on H&M vouchers

MyOffers H&M Competition

Who wouldn’t love the chance to go on a shopping spree. Imagine being able to walk into a shop and choose whatever your heart desires without having to worry about how much it costs.

Read more

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the
Newham Recorder
e-edition today

Subscribe

Education and Training

cover

Read the
Education and Training
e-edition today

Read Now