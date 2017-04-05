West Ham’s Tony Cottee: I can’t put my finger on what is going wrong for Hammers

Another defeat against a team that were below us in the table and this is a slide that we really need to stop and quickly.

I know we were missing a few key players on Saturday at Hull City and I knew it was going to be tough, but once in front we really should have got something from the match.

It is difficult to put your finger on what is going wrong for us at the moment.

I don’t necessarily think we are now in a relegation battle, but a couple more bad results and we could well end up being in one.

When I was a player, I went through some periods where we just couldn’t get a result and it is the most frustrating thing in football.

The only way out of it is to work even harder in training and giving everything in a game.

We need to grind out a draw or sneak a victory somewhere because I do not think we are far off from safety and I think we have the quality to do just that – it is a matter of spluttering over the finish line for the season.

If we were to lose to Arsenal and against Swansea on Saturday, the pressure will really start to build.

That is why I am glad that the board went public and threw their support behind Slaven this week.

I think he has done a good job under a lot of pressure and for me, he is the best man for the job.

He has put up with a lot of problems this season and he has coped admirably and deserves to finish the job.

It is Arsenal at the Emirates tonight and I think it is a good time to play them.

I watched them play Manchester City on Sunday and they battled hard to get back, which is a little unusual for them, but I think they are certainly not in the greatest of form.

We need to make sure we stop them playing early on and if we do that then I think their fans could easily turn on them.

Then we will look to take advantage and I think we can get something from the match.

Ever positive, I am going for a 1-1 draw.

Then on Saturday we have an even bigger game perhaps when we take on Swansea City at London Stadium.

I watched their game over the weekend as well and they really didn’t have anything to hurt us, especially with Fernando Llorente out.

I think it will be another tough and perhaps nervy match, but I am going for a 2-0 victory to take a step towards safety. COYI!