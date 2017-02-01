West Ham’s Byram: This Man City game is going to be very different

Middlesbrough's Adama Traore (left) and West Ham United's Sam Byram battle for the ball during the Premier League match at the Riverside Stadium, Middlesbrough. PA Wire/PA Images

Hammers full back Sam Byram insists they will be looking to avenge that 5-0 defeat to City

West Ham full-back Sam Byram insists that it will be a very different game when the Hammers clash with Manchester City at the London Stadium tonight.

January 6 proved to be something of a Black Friday for the Hammers as City came to town in the FA Cup and in front of live BBC TV cameras tore West Ham apart in a 5-0 win that could have been even more emphatic.

The former Leeds youngster, now 23, did not play that day, but he is expected to start tonight and he is convinced that things will be different.

“We haven’t looked back at the tape of that game,” said Byram this week. “I didn’t play as I was just coming back from injury, but I think when you compare that game to the last two matches, they are miles apart.”

Manchester City celebrate their second goal which was an own goal by West Ham United's Havard Nordtveit during the Emirates FA Cup, Third Round match at the London Stadium. Manchester City celebrate their second goal which was an own goal by West Ham United's Havard Nordtveit during the Emirates FA Cup, Third Round match at the London Stadium.

Byram has appeared in both those games, coming on as a second-half substitute to help beat Crystal Palace 3-0 in the last home game and then playing 90 minutes in the 3-1 win at Middlesbrough.

“The difference is we are a lot more solid defensively,” explained the defender. “We are keeping the ball better and attacking wise we have been a lot more dangerous and clinical.

“Add to that the form that Andy Carroll is in, Michail Antonio as well, everybody is doing their job and I think we will be a lot more positive going into this game.

“There is no doubt in my mind that things will be very different.”

West Ham are likely to field new signing Robert Snodgrass tonight and Byram remembers him fondly when both were at Leeds United.

“I had a two-year scholarship at Elland Road when he was in the first team,” explained Byram, who made his Hammers debut against Manchester City just over a year ago.. “I was joining the Leeds first team just as he was leaving, so I didn’t get a chance to play with him, but I did train a lot with him.

“He is a great laugh, one of the most down to earth people in football and you can see already how he has settled in here.

“He is delighted to be here and can’t wait to get started.”

West Ham can’t wait to get started tonight either. Kick-off is at 7.45pm.