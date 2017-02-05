Search

West Ham ratings: Who was the man of the match at Southampton?

20:01 05 February 2017

West Ham United's Jose Fonte (centre) during the Premier League match at St Mary's Stadium, Southampton.

PA Wire/PA Images

A great performance by the Hammers, but who was the best?

Southampton's Sofiane Boufal (left) and West Ham United's Aaron Cresswell (right) Southampton's Sofiane Boufal (left) and West Ham United's Aaron Cresswell (right) battle for the ball during the Premier League match at St Mary's Stadium, Southampton.Southampton's Sofiane Boufal (left) and West Ham United's Aaron Cresswell (right) Southampton's Sofiane Boufal (left) and West Ham United's Aaron Cresswell (right) battle for the ball during the Premier League match at St Mary's Stadium, Southampton.

WEST HAM RATINGS

DARREN RANDOLPH 8

Little chance to stop Gabbiadini’s thumping strike, but after that he played an important role of keeping Southampton out with some good saves, holding plenty of shots too.

CHEIKHOU KOUYATE 7

Good to see him back and though he was in an unfamiliar role in the second half at right back, he still coped pretty well. One mistake almost gifted Gabbiadini a second goal.

Southampton's Jay Rodriguez (left) and West Ham United's Cheikhou Kouyate battle for the ball during the Premier League match at St Mary's Stadium, Southampton.Southampton's Jay Rodriguez (left) and West Ham United's Cheikhou Kouyate battle for the ball during the Premier League match at St Mary's Stadium, Southampton.

JOSE FONTE 7

Still settling into the team, but after a nightmare debut against Man City, this was a much more controlled display. Looked calm under pressure and this was always going to be a tricky game against his old team.

WINSTON REID 7

As always, he looked unruffled when the Saints attacked. Dominant in the air and his distribution looks better now he is playing as left-sided centre back.

Southampton's Nathan Redmond (left) and West Ham United's Pedro Obiang (right) battle for the ball during the Premier League match at St Mary's Stadium, Southampton.Southampton's Nathan Redmond (left) and West Ham United's Pedro Obiang (right) battle for the ball during the Premier League match at St Mary's Stadium, Southampton.

SOFIANE FEGHOULI 6

Worked hard as the right wing-back in the first half and managed to get in a great cross for Carroll, but faded in the second half.

AARON CRESSWELL 7

After a poor game against City, this was muich better. Linked up well going forward and even had a decent shot, while in defence he held his own.

MARK NOBLE 9

West Ham United's Robert Snodgrass during the Premier League match at St Mary's Stadium, Southampton.West Ham United's Robert Snodgrass during the Premier League match at St Mary's Stadium, Southampton.

Storming, inspirational display from another one who had a poor game against City. He won tackles, drove the team forward and even got on the scoresheet.

PEDRO OBIANG 9* MAN OF THE MATCH

After being subbed against City, he bounced back superbly with a non-stop performance punctuated by an excellent pass for Carroll’s goal and then his first ever goal for the Hammers.

ROBERT SNODGRASS 7

West Ham United's Andy Carroll (second right) is substituted off by manager Slaven Bilic (second left) during the Premier League match at St Mary's Stadium, Southampton.West Ham United's Andy Carroll (second right) is substituted off by manager Slaven Bilic (second left) during the Premier League match at St Mary's Stadium, Southampton.

Worked hard throughout on his first start and though not everything he tried came off, he still played an important part in this victory. Lots more to come.

MICHAIL ANTONIO 7

Played in three different positions on the day and was useful in all three. Always a handful with his pace and trickery, though didn’t carve out a chance for himself.

ANDY CARROLL 8

Great, cool finish to equalise and terrorised the Saints defence all afternoon. Should have scored at least one more with headers as he dominated. Went off early again.

West Ham United's Michail Antonio during the Premier League match at St Mary's Stadium, Southampton.West Ham United's Michail Antonio during the Premier League match at St Mary's Stadium, Southampton.

SUBSTITUTES

MANUEL LANZINI (for Carroll, 56) 6

A little surprising to be left out and when he did come on, he didn’t quite get involved enough.

JAMES COLLINS (for Kouyate, 71) 6

Came on to shore things up and though he was a imposing presence, he did not get to do too much.

