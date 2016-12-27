West Ham ratings from Swansea City

Swansea City's Gylfi Sigurdsson (left) and West Ham United's Darren Randolph in action during the Premier League match at the Liberty Stadium, Swansea.

Who was our Hammers man of the match at the Liberty Stadium?

Swansea City's Fernando Lorente and West Ham United's Angelo Ogbonna in action during the Premier League match at the Liberty Stadium, Swansea.

WEST HAM RATINGS

DARREN RANDOLPH 8

His save from Sigurdsson’s free kick was vital just before half time and he made a number of decent stops. Deserved a third clean sheet on the trot, but was just denied.

Swansea City's Fernando Llorente (left) and West Ham United's Dimitri Payet in action during the Premier League match at the Liberty Stadium, Swansea.

HAVARD NORDTVEIT 7

His best performance for the Hammers. Worked hard, and though he has a lack of pace he used his experience in defence. His shot led to Antonio’s goal.

AARON CRESSWELL 7

Swansea City's Leon Britton (right) and West Ham United's Mark Noble in action during the Premier League match at the Liberty Stadium, Swansea.

Not quite on the top of his game and a lot of the danger came down his side of the pitch, but stuck to his task well and got forward.

WINSTON REID 9

Hardly put a foot wrong all afternoon, keeping the Swansea defence at bay and then got into the opposition box to head home that vital second goal.

Swansea City's Leon Britton (left) and West Ham United's Andre Ayew in action during the Premier League match at the Liberty Stadium, Swansea.

ANGELO OGBONNA 7

Never seems ruffled at the back and his no-nonsense defending is blunt but so effective. Excellent in the air.

MARK NOBLE 7

West Ham United's Andy Carroll in action during the Premier League match at the Liberty Stadium, Swansea.

His cross led to the vital first goal and he worked hard throughout, breaking well, despite suffering from a back injury during the game.

CHIEKHOU KOUYATE 9 (Man of the Match)

Moved back into the midfield and he seemed to love every moment of it. Stampeded about the midfield, winning tackles and rampaging forward and was in the box to get a touch for that vital first goal.

MICHAIL ANTONIO 8

Caused problems all afternoon and the way he plays the game with such enthusiasm is infectious. Got a clever touch for the third goal and could have had more.

DIMITRI PAYET 7

Gave the ball away at times with over-ambitious crossfield passes which could have been costly, but on the other hand, he is always ready to try something and he collected another assist for the second goal.

ANDRE AYEW 7

Got close to Andy Carroll which was vital for the first goal, his first for the club. Worked himself into the ground and ran out of steam towards the end.

ANDY CARROLL 8

His header led to the first goal and he won so many headers all afternoon in both boxes and he so deserved to get a goal, which came with a thumping far-post finish.

SUBSTITUTES

EDIMILSON FERNANDES (for Ayew, 75) 7

Got stuck in both in defence and up front and had a hand in the fourth and final goal. Such a good prospect.