West Ham Cottee: Forget Man City shambles, let's talk about bounce back win at Southampton

17:15 08 February 2017

Archant

Our West Ham columnist was full of praise for the Hammers on Saturday

Manchester City's John Stones celebrates scoring his side's fifth goal of the game during the Emirates FA Cup, Third Round match at the London Stadium.Manchester City's John Stones celebrates scoring his side's fifth goal of the game during the Emirates FA Cup, Third Round match at the London Stadium.

I think I would prefer to ignore it, but contractually I have to touch on the performance against Manchester City on Wednesday night!

I saw the first 15 minutes live and all I can say is Weest Ham didn’t play the way that I wanted them too.

There was no squeezing up on City, no tackles, we pretty much let them play the way wanted and that is never going to be good against a team that can still push for the title.

Silly defensive mistakes do not help and once we went 1-0 down it really was over.

West Ham United's Pedro Obiang (top) celebrates scoring his side's second goal of the game during the Premier League match at St Mary's Stadium, Southampton.West Ham United's Pedro Obiang (top) celebrates scoring his side's second goal of the game during the Premier League match at St Mary's Stadium, Southampton.

But enough of that, let us talk about the way we bounced back to win at Southampton on Saturday.

We have responded so many times this season from heavy defeats and I thought we would do it again, but I wasn’t expecting us to play so well and score three goals along the way.

One of the top players on Saturday was midfielder Pedro Obiang and I have to say that he has played an integral part this term.

He struggled a little to start with last season. It takes time to settle in and the language barrier could not have helped, but since breaking into the team on a more regular basis he has been so important.

West Ham United's Mark Noble celebrates after his cross was turned into the net for an own-goal by Southampton's Steven Davis (not in picture) during the Premier League match at St Mary's Stadium, Southampton.West Ham United's Mark Noble celebrates after his cross was turned into the net for an own-goal by Southampton's Steven Davis (not in picture) during the Premier League match at St Mary's Stadium, Southampton.

Every team needs a player to sit in front of the back four, like Michael Carrick at Manchester United and N’Golo Kante at Chelsea.

Obiang has done that superbly and as well as screening the defence he is also developing his passing and shooting.

Kante, of course, was one of the stars at Leicester last season and without him, things are going seriously wrong for the Foxes.

I can see them going down, but when you think about it, this is just an ordinary season for the Foxes. It was last season that was an extraordinary season. The top teams underperformed and Leicester certainly  overperformed, so perhaps we should not be too surprised.

I don’t want to see it happen, but it really might.

It is West Brom at home on Saturday and I am expecting another tough game.

It is never easy against Tony Pulis’ boys and they thumped us at The Hawthorns, so I am hoping that the players remember that and look to go out and do something about it!

My tip for us is to not give away any silly free kicks as they are so strong from  set-pieces with big centre-backs to test us.

If we can do that, I can see us sneaking home by 1-0.

COYI!

Keywords: Southampton Leicester

