Search

Advanced search

West Ham boss: There is no comparison between my departure and Payet situation

08:30 20 January 2017

West Ham United manager Slaven Bilic

West Ham United manager Slaven Bilic

Archant

Hurt Hammers manager Slaven Bilic responds to stories calling him a hypocrite

Comment
West Ham United manager Slaven Bilic embraces Dimitri Payet as he leaves the pitch, as Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho pats him on the backWest Ham United manager Slaven Bilic embraces Dimitri Payet as he leaves the pitch, as Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho pats him on the back

As the Dimitri Payet dispute continues, there are some stories making disparaging remarks about current West Ham boss Slaven Bilic and what some see as a hypocritical stance.

Bilic told the press last week that the France international had demanded a move and that he was not prepared to play for the club again.

And part of that seems to echo what happened with the current boss under Harry Redknapp back in 1997.

But the Croatian was keen to point out that there can be no comparisons between the two.

Detail of the back of West Ham United's Dimitri PayetDetail of the back of West Ham United's Dimitri Payet

“I have a good memory of what happened,” he said. “I left West Ham and went to Everton so they can blame me for that.

“I wanted to go, the club didn’t want to sell me, but the way it happened was very loyal.”

He recounted the story, adding: “I had a clause in my contract for £4.5million which was extremely high for a 29-year-old. It was before the March deadline and Everton wanted to sign me.

“I said to Harry Redknapp, ‘let me go there and talk to them, but I ain’t going to sign, no way until the end of the season’.

Croatia's international centre back Slaven Bilic, during a news conference at Goodison Park today (Weds), after he became one of the highest-paid defenders in the Premiership when he signed for Everton for 4.5million. Photo by Dave Kendall. See PA Story SOCCER Bilic.Croatia's international centre back Slaven Bilic, during a news conference at Goodison Park today (Weds), after he became one of the highest-paid defenders in the Premiership when he signed for Everton for 4.5million. Photo by Dave Kendall. See PA Story SOCCER Bilic.

“He told me they wanted me now because they had a lot of  injuries, but I said I am coming back, but because he was afraid he told the press and it leaked out.”

Bilic went to Goodison Park and met with chairman Peter Johnson, manager Joe Royle and a director, who told him that they planned to win the league in the next five years and that he would be part of the spine of the team.

“I said okay, but I can only talk for the summer, not now. If it’s now I’m not going to come because I’m going back to West Ham to try and help them stay up,” he said.

“Although they needed me then, I think they liked that, so we shook hands only and made an agreement for May or June.”

Bilic kept his word and helped West Ham stay up, before moving to Everton, where injury blighted his time at Goodison Park.

“You can ask Julian Dicks, Harry or Marc Rieper what happened and I think this is why the core of the fans trust me and like me,” he added.

“I didn’t say that to compare my situation to Dimi. I read the reports and it hurt me for 10 or 15 minutes, but because it is not true, it did not hurt for long.”

The situation with Payet is still ongoing. He is currently training with the under-23s at Chadwell Heath and seems to have been snubbed by the West Ham squad.

Marseille have had two bids rejected for the player, so nothing is sorted.

“I always want to do things in-house, but sometimes you have to draw the line and protect the team, because there is nothing above the team,” said Bilic.

“The situation is not good for anyone, not him, not the club or football in general. Dimi took his stand clearly and the club did the same. We are not going to sell our best players on the cheap just because someone wants him. The ball is in Marselle’s court.”

Keywords: Slaven Bilic France

0 comments

Welcome , please leave your message below.

Optional - JPG files only
Optional - MP3 files only
Optional - 3GP, AVI, MOV, MPG or WMV files
Comments

Please log in to leave a comment and share your views with other Newham Recorder visitors.

We enable people to post comments with the aim of encouraging open debate.

Only people who register and sign up to our terms and conditions can post comments. These terms and conditions explain our house rules and legal guidelines.

Comments are not edited by Newham Recorder staff prior to publication but may be automatically filtered.

If you have a complaint about a comment please contact us by clicking on the Report This Comment button next to the comment.

Forgotten your password?

Not a member yet?

Register to create your own unique Newham Recorder account for free.

Signing up is free, quick and easy and offers you the chance to add comments, personalise the site with local information picked just for you, and more.

Sign up now

Latest Newham Sports News

West Ham boss: There is no comparison between my departure and Payet situation

31 minutes ago Dave Evans, West Ham Correspondent
West Ham United manager Slaven Bilic

Hurt Hammers manager Slaven Bilic responds to stories calling him a hypocrite

Slaven Bilic

Youngbloods get better of Brentwood rivals

Yesterday, 17:00
Youngbloods Lions under-12s got the better of Brentwood Fire

Under-12s put out Fire with strong display

Mixed week for O’s young loanees

Yesterday, 15:00 George Sessions
Leyton Orient's Brisbane Road (pic: Play With A Legend).

Find out what Michael Clark and six academy players have got up to over the past week

Haringey Borough

Carrot Cars extend backing of Millwall Rugby Club

Yesterday, 14:30
Millwall Rugby Club has renewed its sponsorship deal with Carrot Cars

Taxi company extends sponsorship of Isle of Dogs outfit

London

Newsletter Sign Up

Most read sport

O’s place several experienced players on transfer list

Leyton Orient goalkeeper Alex Cisak tackles Exeter City forward Reuben Reid (pic: Simon O'Connor).

West Ham’s Cottee: I scored one like Andy Carroll!

West Ham legend Tony Cottee

Thomas warns Clapton not to get carried away

Lanre Vigo of Clapton and Reside Coxi Sebastfao of Redbridge compete for the ball (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

St Bonaventure’s enjoy NBA experience

St Bonaventure's pupils won a Jr NBA Global Games basketball competition at UEL

Double delight for East London

East London Wyverns beat Chingford seconds at the Memorial Ground
HOT JOBS

Show Job Lists

Competitions

Win £3,000 to spend on a kitchen refurbish

Are you in need of a new kitchen? Try our competition and you could win a brand new one!

Having a brand new kitchen is something that lots of people want but can only dream of. Sadly keeping up to date and making our living spaces as nice as they can be is a costly and incredibly stressful business. Even a fresh coat of paint makes all the difference but isn’t easy or quick.

Read more

Win £3,000 to spend on H&M vouchers

MyOffers H&M Competition

Who wouldn’t love the chance to go on a shopping spree. Imagine being able to walk into a shop and choose whatever your heart desires without having to worry about how much it costs.

Read more

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the
Newham Recorder
e-edition today

Subscribe

Education and Training

cover

Read the
Education and Training
e-edition today

Read Now