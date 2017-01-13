Search

The East London Football Podcast: West Ham welcome Crystal Palace; Leyton Orient visit Portsmouth; Dagenham & Redbridge have day off

14:12 13 January 2017

West Ham United's Dimitri Payet'

PA Archive/PA Images

Archant’s Dave Evans, George Sessions and Ned Keating discuss the latest topics affecting our clubs

As if the prospect of facing former boss Sam Allardyce with new club Crystal Palace was not enough excitement for West Ham United, the club was rocked by this week’s revelation of Dimitri Payet’s desire to leave.

Manager Slaven Bilic told his weekly press conference that the French playmaker wants a move, which was hardly the best preparation for another key Premier League fixture, on the back of a 5-0 FA Cup thrashing by Manchester City last week.

Bilic added the club were in no mood to sell and that he expects Payet to return to action eventually, but with just over two weeks left in the January transfer window, it remains to be seen if that happens.

Meanwhile, Leyton Orient have been no strangers to drama and, following last weekend’s home defeat against Barnet, manager Andy Edwards admitted they were in a relegation battle in League Two.

Edwards takes his side to Portsmouth for another tough test and the ownership of the club has also been under more scrutiny.

Dagenham & Redbridge have a free weekend, following their exit from the FA Trophy, but can reflect on a comfortable 4-0 win at North Ferriby United and have been active in the transfer market already.

Archant correspondents Dave Evans, George Sessions and Ned Keating discuss all in our latest podcast, presented by Archant London’s executive digital editor Matt Withers.

